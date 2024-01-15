Aussie women take centre stage on day three at Australian Open 2024

Eight Aussie women headline the action on day three at Australian Open 2024.

Among them are Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, two Gold Coast talents who face major champions in their opening-round singles matches.

The 25-year-old Birrell meets Roland Garros 2017 winner Jelena Ostapenko, a big-hitting Latvian who returned to the world's top 10 after capturing the Adelaide International title last week.

The 21-year-old Gadecki begins her campaign against American Sloane Stephens, a former Australian Open semifinalist who triumphed at the US Open in 2017.

Ajla Tomljanovic's comeback continues at John Cain Arena this evening, while world No.1 doubles player Storm Hunter also takes to the court with her new partner, Czech Katerina Siniakova.

There's an all-Aussie battle on the doubles schedule too, with Kaylah McPhee and Astra Sharma teaming up to play Taylah Preston and Arina Rodionova at Court 6 this afternoon.

World No.45 Max Purcell and world No.80 Thanasi Kokkinakis feature in men's singles action, alongside 20-year-old James McCabe in his Grand Slam main-draw debut.

For those who cannot make it to Melbourne Park, the tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport. Plays begins from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day three:

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Sloane Stephens (USA), John Cain Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), Court 3, third match

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Petra Martic (CRO), John Cain Arena, fourth match (not before 7pm AEDT)

Men's singles, first round

[WC] James McCabe (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA), Court 3, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Mate Valkusz (HUN), Kia Arena, second match

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT), John Cain Arena, third match (not before 4pm AEDT)

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Camila Osorio (COL)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ), Court 8, third match

[WC] Kaylah McPhee (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) v [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS), Court 6, fourth match

Men's doubles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Nuno Borges (POR) v Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ), Court 14, third match

