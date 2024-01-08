Free Hot Shots Tennis racquets on offer at AO Opening Week

Kids attending AO Opening Week are in for a treat, with 6000 brand new Hot Shots Tennis racquets to be given away.

"We're thrilled to be able to celebrate the first Grand Slam of the year and put free racquets into the hands of thousands of kids at the Australian Open," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"Having the world's best players right here, playing in a Grand Slam, gives us an incredible platform to grow interest and participation in tennis.

"During AO Opening Week more kids will be given the opportunity to play as they take home their very own racquet."

Kids can register for a free racquet as they arrive at Melbourne Park and collect from the designated location when they depart.

Racquets will be distributed on a 'first come, first serve' basis, and will be given away each day from Monday 8 to Friday 12 January.

There will be signage and QR codes at entry points explaining how to get involved.

The free racquet giveaway coincides with Tennis Australia's relaunch of its Hot Shots Tennis program, designed for kids aged 3-10+. The program is a fun way for kids to play and learn tennis.

The Australian Open continues to evolve into a three-week extravaganza of sport and entertainment, with the AO Opening Week providing more opportunities for fans to get closer to their heroes as they prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The AO Opening Week includes Australian Open qualifying matches, daily open practice sessions at Rod Laver Arena and four star-studded charity matches.

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying begin from $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

