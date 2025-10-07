AO 2026 Opening Week: Full precinct opens, kids go free

“Opening Week has continued to grow each year and I can’t wait to see the whole site jumping from day one – Monday 12 January – and fans can enjoy the full AO experience from just $10 for adults and $5 for kids,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“We want the AO to be as accessible and family friendly as possible, which is why we’re making day one of Opening Week free for all kids. We’re also introducing an affordable family Ground Pass for two adults and two kids.

“From the family-favourite AO Ballpark presented by Emirates to TOPCOURT which is back by popular demand after its debut in 2025, plus all of the AO’s incredible food and beverage offerings, fans will be able to discover everything the AO has to offer from day one of Opening Week.”

In addition to the incredible tennis on display during AO qualifying where 256 men and women battle it out for a spot in the main draw, daily open practice is back, allowing fans to watch their favourite players up close from the front row of Rod Laver Arena.

There will be more opportunities for fans to interact with players in the Practice Village and on Grand Slam Oval, where top players will hand out 5000 Hot Shots Tennis racquets over the course of Opening Week.

The game’s biggest stars will again take centre stage in four nights of star-studded charity events in Rod Laver Arena as well as on Kids Tennis Day presented by Emirates on Saturday 17 January.

“The team has been busy creating more incredible activations and memorable experiences including live music every night on Grand Slam Oval.

“We are very excited to launch the new Million Dollar 1 Point Slam, with the ultimate winner – whether amateur or pro player - walking away with $1 million in prize money. In the coming weeks we’ll open entries at clubs around the country, and during Opening Week the finalists will battle it out for a spot to face the pros on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night – so you now have one million reasons to pick up a racquet and get in shape for January,” Tiley said.

The inaugural 1 Point Slam at AO 2025 featured 16 amateur Victorian tennis players taking on 16 pros for the chance to win $60,000. Victorian pro Omar Jasika took out the prize in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Kia Arena.

For the first time, Grand Slam Oval will feature live music every night of Opening Week, cementing its status as the AO’s summer festival playground.

-ends-