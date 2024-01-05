Leading Aussie teens among Australian Open 2024 qualifying wildcards

A strong contingent of local contenders are set to contest the Australian Open 2024 qualifying competitions.

Seventeen Australian players have been awarded wildcards, boosting the total number of local hopes in the qualifying field to 25.

Among the wildcard recipients are some of Australia's most promising junior athletes, with eight awarded to teenage talents.

This includes in-form Talia Gibson, a 19-year-old from Perth who has won 11 of her past 12 matches, and 17-year-old Pavle Marinkov, Australia's top-ranked junior boy who scored his first top-120 win this week at an ATP Challenger in Canberra.

Maya Joint, a 17-year-old who impressively scored two top-200 wins to reach the Canberra International quarterfinals, will make her Grand Slam debut. As will 18-year-old Melisa Ercan, a winner of four ITF pro singles titles in 2023, and 15-year-old Emerson Jones, who sits at a career-high world No.9 in the ITF junior rankings.

Jones' older brother, 17-year-old Hayden, will also feature in a Grand Slam qualifying draw for the first time. He is currently the world No.24 in the ITF junior rankings.

At age 26, former junior Grand Slam champion Omar Jasika is the oldest wildcard recipient this year.

Reigning Australian Open boys' singles champion Alexander Blockx, an 18-year-old from Belgium, also receives a wildcard. Alina Korneeva, the AO 2023 girls' singles champion, is a direct acceptance into the women's qualifying singles draw.

Australian Open 2024Qualifying wildcards Men's qualifying singles Women's qualifying singles Player Rank Player Rank Dane Sweeny (AUS) 256 Talia Gibson (AUS) 236 Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 260 Seone Mendez (AUS) 247 Philip Sekulic (AUS) 277 Maddison Inglis (AUS) 284 Omar Jasika (AUS) 342 Petra Hule (AUS) 403 Alexander Blockx (BEL) 350 Kaylah McPhee (AUS) 431 Jeremy Jin (AUS) 726 Melisa Ercan (AUS) 517 Edward Winter (AUS) 753 Ivana Popovic (AUS) 546 Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 1108 Maya Joint (AUS) 684 Hayden Jones (AUS) 1317 Emerson Jones (AUS) 797

The Australian Open 2024 qualifying competition will be played at Melbourne Park from 8-11 January, with players needing to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw place.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!