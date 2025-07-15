Biography

On Court

  • Introduced to tennis at age five by his parents, who have both been playing since they were young
  • Proudest moment on court was competing at his first junior Grand Slam (Australian Open 2022)
  • Contested all four junior Grand Slam tournaments in 2022
  • Won the 2022 Canberra Junior International
  • Won back-to-back J3 junior championships in the Gold Coast in 2021
  • Won first professional-level match at the Traralgon Pro Tour event in November 2022, going on to reach the quarterfinals as a qualifier
  • Dreams of representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the 2032 Olympic Games
  • Says his playing style is gritty and having the mindset that I want to make my opponent work for every point of the match.

Off Court

  • Speaks English and Mandarin
  • Realised he wanted to become a pro after competing in a Super 10s event at the Australian Open
  • If he wasn’t pursuing a tennis career, he would be a professional alpine skier
  • Is superstitious about the number ‘six’ and tries to avoid it
  • Favourite player is Daniil Medvedev for his unorthodox playing style
  • Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age21
Born27 June 2004
Birth PlaceSydney, NSW
LivesSydney, NSW
Height175 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachAndrew Roberts

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2023718
2022990