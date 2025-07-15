- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis at age five by his parents, who have both been playing since they were young
- Proudest moment on court was competing at his first junior Grand Slam (Australian Open 2022)
- Contested all four junior Grand Slam tournaments in 2022
- Won the 2022 Canberra Junior International
- Won back-to-back J3 junior championships in the Gold Coast in 2021
- Won first professional-level match at the Traralgon Pro Tour event in November 2022, going on to reach the quarterfinals as a qualifier
- Dreams of representing Australia in the Davis Cup and the 2032 Olympic Games
- Says his playing style is gritty and having the mindset that I want to make my opponent work for every point of the match.
Off Court
- Speaks English and Mandarin
- Realised he wanted to become a pro after competing in a Super 10s event at the Australian Open
- If he wasn’t pursuing a tennis career, he would be a professional alpine skier
- Is superstitious about the number ‘six’ and tries to avoid it
- Favourite player is Daniil Medvedev for his unorthodox playing style
- Male Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|21
|Born
|27 June 2004
|Birth Place
|Sydney, NSW
|Lives
|Sydney, NSW
|Height
|175 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Andrew Roberts
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2023
|718
|2022
|990