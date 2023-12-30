Fan favourites revealed in Hot Shots Tennis competition

Hot Shots Tennis ambassador Alex de Minaur has been named one of the most popular players among Australian tennis fans.

Saturday 30 December 2023
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic are the new Hot Shots Tennis ambassadors.

Roger Federer remains a firm favourite among Australian kids, despite retiring from the sport in 2022.

The six-time Australian Open champion's ongoing popularity was evident in a recent Hot Shots Tennis competition conducted by Tennis Australia.

There were more than 10,000 entries into the competition, which required Aussie children to share who their favourite player was in 25 words or less.

Federer was the most popular answer, with 16 per cent of entrants naming the Swiss champion as their favourite player.

Tate Perks from Western Australia received the major prize of a money-can't-buy experience at Australian Open 2024, thanks to AO Travel.

Perks listed his favourite player as Ash Barty, who was the most named Australian athlete in the competition.

A total of 77 different professional players were chosen as favourites, including 25 Aussie athletes. Other entries listed their parents, siblings and coaches.

Most popular players
1Roger Federer
2Rafael Nadal
3Ash Barty
4Novak Djokovic
5Alex de Minaur
6Nick Kyrgios
7Carlos Alcaraz
8Serena Williams
9Coco Gauff
10Stefanos Tsitsipas

The competition celebrated the launch of the new-look Hot Shots Tennis program, which has undergone a major refresh to offer more flexibility and choice for participants. It also has a greater focus on engagement and fun for participants aged from three to 10+.

Alex de Minaur was named the second most popular Australian player and the fifth overall among entrants. The 24-year-old was announced as one of the Hot Shots Tennis program's new ambassadors earlier this month.

"Learning to play tennis is not only about technique, but also about having fun on court, development and building the right values at all stages of the game," De Minaur said.

"That's why I love what the Hot Shots Tennis program is doing with its greater focus on engaging participants."

Most popular Australian players
1Ash Barty
2Alex de Minaur
3Nick Kyrgios
4Lleyton Hewitt
5Thanasi Kokkinakis
6Pat Rafter
7Storm Hunter
8Evonne Goolagong Cawley
9Dylan Alcott
10Jelena Dokic

