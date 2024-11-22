Jelena Dokic

australian-flag

Australia

retired

I always say, look, fall down 100 times, lose 100 matches or lose 100 times in your life, but get up 101. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Jelena Dokic, 22 Nov 2024
Jelena Dokic presenting at the tennis

Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis aged eight, after watching former World No. 1 Monica Seles on television.
  • Migrated to Sydney with her family in 1994.
  • Won the US Open girls’ singles title in 1998.
  • Named ITF Junior World Champion and World No.1 junior in 1998.
  • Became the youngest player to represent Australia in Federation Cup in 1998.
  • Qualified for Wimbledon in 1999, defeating World No.1 Martina Hingis in the opening round – becoming the lowest ranked player in the Open era to defeat a top seed at a Grand Slam.
  • Reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2000, the first Australian to do so since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.
  • Represented Australia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, reaching the semifinals.
  • Won her first WTA Tour singles title in 2001 in Rome.
  • Moved into the world’s top 10 for the first time in 2001.
  • Changed her nationality to Yugoslavian (now Serbia and Monenegro) in 2001.
  • Experienced a dip in form in 2004 and returned to Australia to rebuild her career under the Australian flag in 2005.
  • Won the Australian Open Wildcard Play-off in 2006 and again in 2008.
  • Secured three ITF Futures titles in 2008, two in Italy and one in Germany.
  • Reached the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2009 as a wildcard, propelling her back into the world’s top 100.
  • Secured her first WTA title in almost 10 years, winning the Malaysian Open in 2011.
  • Played her last official singles match in Charleston in 2012
  • Proudest career achievement is the No.4 ranking she peaked at in 2002, aged 19.
  • Most memorable experience was playing at 2000 Olympics.
  • Player she most admired was Steffi Graf.

Off Court

  • The daughter of Liliana and Damir, she has a younger brother, Savo.
  • Enjoys going to the beach, watching movies and shopping.
  • Favourite cities are Rome and Paris.
  • Since her playing career she has moved into TV commentary

Titles/Finals

Titles

2011 Kuala Lumpur

2010 Contrexeville (France) ITF, Bucharest ITF, Vancouver ITF

2009 Athens ITF, Poitiers (France) ITF

2008 Florence (Italy) ITF, Caserta (Italy) ITF, Darmstadt (Germany) ITF

2002 Sarasota, Birmingham

2001 Rome, Tokyo [Princess Cup], Moscow.

Finals

2011 's-Hertogenbosch

2003 Zürich

2002 Paris [Indoors], Strasbourg, San Diego

2001 Bahia, Zürich, Linz.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age42
Born12 April 1983
Birth PlaceOsijek, Croatia
LivesMonte Carlo, Monaco
Height175 cm
PlaysRight-handed
Pro Since1998

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2012259
201166
2010135
200957
2008178
2007NR
2006621
2005351
2004125
200315
20029
20018
200026
199943