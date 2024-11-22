Jelena Dokic

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis aged eight, after watching former World No. 1 Monica Seles on television.
- Migrated to Sydney with her family in 1994.
- Won the US Open girls’ singles title in 1998.
- Named ITF Junior World Champion and World No.1 junior in 1998.
- Became the youngest player to represent Australia in Federation Cup in 1998.
- Qualified for Wimbledon in 1999, defeating World No.1 Martina Hingis in the opening round – becoming the lowest ranked player in the Open era to defeat a top seed at a Grand Slam.
- Reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2000, the first Australian to do so since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.
- Represented Australia at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, reaching the semifinals.
- Won her first WTA Tour singles title in 2001 in Rome.
- Moved into the world’s top 10 for the first time in 2001.
- Changed her nationality to Yugoslavian (now Serbia and Monenegro) in 2001.
- Experienced a dip in form in 2004 and returned to Australia to rebuild her career under the Australian flag in 2005.
- Won the Australian Open Wildcard Play-off in 2006 and again in 2008.
- Secured three ITF Futures titles in 2008, two in Italy and one in Germany.
- Reached the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2009 as a wildcard, propelling her back into the world’s top 100.
- Secured her first WTA title in almost 10 years, winning the Malaysian Open in 2011.
- Played her last official singles match in Charleston in 2012
- Proudest career achievement is the No.4 ranking she peaked at in 2002, aged 19.
- Most memorable experience was playing at 2000 Olympics.
- Player she most admired was Steffi Graf.
Off Court
- The daughter of Liliana and Damir, she has a younger brother, Savo.
- Enjoys going to the beach, watching movies and shopping.
- Favourite cities are Rome and Paris.
- Since her playing career she has moved into TV commentary
Titles/Finals
Titles
2011 Kuala Lumpur
2010 Contrexeville (France) ITF, Bucharest ITF, Vancouver ITF
2009 Athens ITF, Poitiers (France) ITF
2008 Florence (Italy) ITF, Caserta (Italy) ITF, Darmstadt (Germany) ITF
2002 Sarasota, Birmingham
2001 Rome, Tokyo [Princess Cup], Moscow.
Finals
2011 's-Hertogenbosch
2003 Zürich
2002 Paris [Indoors], Strasbourg, San Diego
2001 Bahia, Zürich, Linz.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|42
|Born
|12 April 1983
|Birth Place
|Osijek, Croatia
|Lives
|Monte Carlo, Monaco
|Height
|175 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Pro Since
|1998
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2012
|259
|2011
|66
|2010
|135
|2009
|57
|2008
|178
|2007
|NR
|2006
|621
|2005
|351
|2004
|125
|2003
|15
|2002
|9
|2001
|8
|2000
|26
|1999
|43