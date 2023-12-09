Strong competition for Australia's Most Outstanding Event in 2023

Three outstanding events staged in 2023 have been shortlisted to win a coveted Australian Tennis Award.

A general view of the umpires at the West Lakes Tennis Club in Adelaide, as part of the 2023 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/DAVID MARIUZ

The nation's Most Outstanding Event will be named at the upcoming 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

This annually presented award recognises competitive events across Australia that offer the highest standards in player experience. This ranges from providing on and off-court activities and amenities, as well as promoting a positive tournament atmosphere and encouraging community involvement.

The 2023 finalists are:

2023 Queensland Head State Age (Qld): Held at the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre and Yeppoon Tennis Club, this annual four-day junior tournament experienced a 25 per cent increase in participants at their September 2023 edition. A busy social schedule helped to keep competitors and their guardians actively engaged.

Seacliff Tennis Club - February JDS (SA): With 157 entries from players aged 18 and below, this was the Adelaide-based club's biggest-ever junior competition. A total of 228 matches were played across the one-day event, with many participants competing in their first tournament.

World Pride Open presented by Tennis Sydney (NSW): This eight-day event was staged as part of the World Pride celebrations at Sydney in February 2023 and attracted 146 participants from 14 countries. As well as a jam-packed social schedule, there were 219 competitive matches played.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding Event
2022Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labour Day (Vic)
2021Warrnambool Lawn Open (Vic)
2020Not presented
2019Playford Tennis International (SA), North Beach Junior Classic (WA)
2018Canberra International (ACT), Traralgon International (Vic)
2017Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open (Vic), Mildura Grand International (Vic)
2016Canberra International (ACT), Ferntree Gully AMT (Vic)
2015Mildura Grand International (Vic), Bendigo Junior Tour (Vic)
2014Toowomba International (Qld), Bendigo Classic (Vic)
2013Toowoomba International (Qld)
2012Bendigo International (Vic)
2011Burnie International (Tas)
2010Burnie International (Tas)

