Strong competition for Australia's Most Outstanding Event in 2023

The nation's Most Outstanding Event will be named at the upcoming 2023 Australian Tennis Awards.

This annually presented award recognises competitive events across Australia that offer the highest standards in player experience. This ranges from providing on and off-court activities and amenities, as well as promoting a positive tournament atmosphere and encouraging community involvement.

The 2023 finalists are:

2023 Queensland Head State Age (Qld): Held at the Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre and Yeppoon Tennis Club, this annual four-day junior tournament experienced a 25 per cent increase in participants at their September 2023 edition. A busy social schedule helped to keep competitors and their guardians actively engaged.

Seacliff Tennis Club - February JDS (SA): With 157 entries from players aged 18 and below, this was the Adelaide-based club's biggest-ever junior competition. A total of 228 matches were played across the one-day event, with many participants competing in their first tournament.

World Pride Open presented by Tennis Sydney (NSW): This eight-day event was staged as part of the World Pride celebrations at Sydney in February 2023 and attracted 146 participants from 14 countries. As well as a jam-packed social schedule, there were 219 competitive matches played.

The award winner will be announced at the 2023 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 11 December.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding Event 2022 Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labour Day (Vic) 2021 Warrnambool Lawn Open (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Playford Tennis International (SA), North Beach Junior Classic (WA) 2018 Canberra International (ACT), Traralgon International (Vic) 2017 Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open (Vic), Mildura Grand International (Vic) 2016 Canberra International (ACT), Ferntree Gully AMT (Vic) 2015 Mildura Grand International (Vic), Bendigo Junior Tour (Vic) 2014 Toowomba International (Qld), Bendigo Classic (Vic) 2013 Toowoomba International (Qld) 2012 Bendigo International (Vic) 2011 Burnie International (Tas) 2010 Burnie International (Tas)

