Local talents headline Australian Pro Tour event on the Gold Coast

Homegrown talents Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki are competing at an Australian Pro Tour event on the Gold Coast this week.

Birrell, a 25-year-old ranked No.110, and Gadecki, a 21-year-old ranked No.132, are the top seeds in the women's singles draw at the Gold Coast Tennis International.

Both are looking to conclude career-best seasons with a title-winning run in their hometown.

They'll face fierce competition from a strong contingent of Australians at the ITF 60 tournament, including the in-form Destanee Aiava and Perth teen Taylah Preston.

The 18-year-old Preston claimed the biggest singles title of her career at an Australian Pro Tour event in Brisbane last week.

Emerson Jones is another Gold Coast talent to watch. The 15-year-old wildcard is one of the world's top-ranked juniors.

> VIEW: Gold Coast Tennis International women's singles draw

Blake Mott and Thomas Fancutt, two of the most consistent performers on the Australian Pro Tour in recent months, lead the Aussie charge in the men's singles competition.

Several Gold Coast hopes are competing in the men's qualifying singles competition, including Cade Birrell, the 23-year-old brother of Kimberly, and Thomas Gadecki, the 17-year-old brother of Olivia.

> VIEW: Gold Coast Tennis International men's singles draw

The Gold Coast Tennis International is the final tournament on the Australian Pro Tour calendar this year.

Entry to the week-long tournament, played at KDV Sport in Carrara, is free for spectators wishing to attend.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!