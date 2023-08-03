Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup Finals in Turkey in November 2022
  • Won the U16 Australian Championships singles title in December 2022
  • Made Grand Slam-level debut at Australian Open 2023, competing in boys’ singles and doubles events
  • Member of Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy
  • Describes playing style as “big hitting and aggressive”
  • Names mentality as his biggest strength on court

Off Court

  • Older sister, Olivia, is a professional tennis player
  • Has four older brothers who inspired him to play tennis
  • Enjoys surfing in his spare time
  • Favourite school subjects are biology, psychology and maths
  • Names Sebastian Korda as his favourite player to watch
  • Roger Federer was his childhood idol

Statistics

Key statistics

Age19
Born29 January 2006
LivesGold Coast, Queensland
PlaysRight-handed