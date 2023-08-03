- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup Finals in Turkey in November 2022
- Won the U16 Australian Championships singles title in December 2022
- Made Grand Slam-level debut at Australian Open 2023, competing in boys’ singles and doubles events
- Member of Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy
- Describes playing style as “big hitting and aggressive”
- Names mentality as his biggest strength on court
Off Court
- Older sister, Olivia, is a professional tennis player
- Has four older brothers who inspired him to play tennis
- Enjoys surfing in his spare time
- Favourite school subjects are biology, psychology and maths
- Names Sebastian Korda as his favourite player to watch
- Roger Federer was his childhood idol
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|19
|Born
|29 January 2006
|Lives
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed