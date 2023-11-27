Australia to host Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie in April 2024

For the first time in more than four years, the Billie Jean King Cup competition is returning to Australian soil.

Australia is set to host Mexico in a qualifying tie, in a location still to be decided, from 12-13 April 2024.

This will be the first Billie Jean King Cup tie played in Australia since the 2019 final in Perth.

The Australian team needs to beat Mexico to qualify for the 12-nation finals, which will be played at Spain in November 2024.

After advancing to the 2023 final, the Australian Davis Cup team will not have to play a qualifying tie next year.

This effort sees the Australian team receive a direct passage to the group stage of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, scheduled for the week of 9 September.

