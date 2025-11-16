BJK Cup: Australia reign supreme in Hobart

The Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team progressed to the 2026 Qualifiers after clinching a 2-0 victory over Brazil in Hobart on Sunday.

Maya Joint and Kimberly Birrell withstood spirited efforts from their Brazilian opponents to finish on top of their Play-off group and secure qualification.

Job done ✅🇦🇺



Team Australia returns to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. #BJKCup pic.twitter.com/3gwzKIBEfI — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 16, 2025

Joint, the Australian singles No.1, saved a match point in the second set against Laura Pigossi to claim a 2-6 7-5 6-1 victory.

After rain halted play for just over two-and-a-half hours early in the second set, Pigossi captured an early break of serve. However, Joint rallied home to win nine of the last 10 games in the two-hour encounter.

"I think the rain delay was really helpful. I kind of needed that break just to think about what I needed to do differently to be able to turn this match around," she said. "I know I needed to bring some energy, and that's what I tried to do.

"Tennis changes so quickly. Just one point here or there really changes the whole match around. After I saved that match point and was able to go back on serve, finally in the second set, that really changed the whole thing. Then in the third set, I just needed to stick with it. I knew that she's a fighter and that she's always going to be able to come back, so I need to stay focused and stay in the moment."

The 19-year-old won 15 points to four on her first serve in the final set, going on to record her third straight BJK Cup match win.

Earlier, Birrell shrugged off a valiant display from 15-year-old Brazilian Nauhany Leme Da Silva to secure the opening rubber.

After Da Silva levelled the rubber at one-set all, the Australian No.4 scored 29 points to 16 to prevail 6-4 3-6 6-1.

Birrell praised the world No.672, who defeated Portugal’s Matilde Jorge in her debut match on Saturday.

“She’s a great player, I’m sure she’s going to have a big future ahead,” the world No.95 said of Da Silva. “I knew I was going to have to play well but equally, she was going to have to play well to beat me. I just wanted to make it a battle and keep competing for every single point.

“I just kept telling myself to stay calm and keep believing in myself and really leaned on the crowd towards the end of the third set to get me through with a little bit of nerves.”

Australia will compete in a home-or-away tie next April as they aim to return to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, set to be played in Shenzhen, China in 2026.