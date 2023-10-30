Strong field set as Australian Pro Tour heads to Sydney

Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis, Astra Sharma and hometown favourite Rinky Hijikata headline the draws at an Australian Pro Tour event in Sydney this week.

The NSW Open, a combined ATP Challenger for men and an ITF 60 tournament for women, is being played at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre.

Top-100 stars Thanasi Kokkinakis and Rinky Hijikata are the top seeds in the men's singles competition.

World No.68 Kokkinakis is aiming to win his first Australian Pro Tour title, while world No.70 Hijikata is looking to claim his second for the season.

They'll face fierce competition from James Duckworth, who is currently on a 10-match winning streak following his title-winning run in Adelaide last week.

A strong contingent of Australian competitors in the field also includes Marc Polmans, Tristan Schoolkate, Dane Sweeny and Omar Jasika.

> VIEW: NSW Open men's singles draw

The resurgent Sharma, a former world No.84, is the top seed in the women's singles competition.

The 28-year-old has won two singles titles in the past two months, including at last week's Australian Pro Tour event in Playford.

Sharma will look to continue her five-match, 10-set winning streak against fellow Western Australian Maddison Inglis in the opening round.

Other Australian contenders in the field include Priscilla Hon, Jaimee Fourlis and Destanee Aiava, as well as promising teens Taylah Preston and Talia Gibson.

> VIEW: NSW Open women's singles draw

Main-draw action at the NSW Open begins today. Entry is free for spectators wishing to attend.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!