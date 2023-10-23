Ranking movers: Popyrin, Hijikata and Gadecki all achieve new career-highs

Rising Aussies Alexei Popyrin, Rinky Hijikata and Olivia Gadecki are all at new career-high rankings this week.

Monday 23 October 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

After advancing to his fourth tour-level quarterfinal of the season in Tokyo, the 24-year-old rises two spots to world No.39.

James Duckworth skyrockets up 19 places to world No.125 after winning his first ATP Challenger title in two years.

Omar Jasika is also in the rise, improving 27 places to world No.283 following a title-winning run on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.13-0
Alexei PopyrinNo.39+2
Max PurcellNo.41-1
Aleksandar VukicNo.56-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.58+2
Christopher O'ConnellNo.61-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.680
Rinky HijikataNo.700
Jason KublerNo.97-2
James DuckworthNo.125+19
Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell returns to the world's top 100 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three WTA-level main-draw wins in the past fortnight, jumps up two places to world No.100. This matches the career-high Birrell first achieved last month.

Arina Rodionova rises 11 places to world No.148 after reaching back-to-back ITF semifinals. This is the 33-year-old's highest ranking since June 2022.

Taylah Preston soars to a new career-high, improving 35 places to world No.268 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Cairns. This is the 17-year-old from Perth's debut in the world's top 300.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Kimberly BirrellNo.100+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.128-1
Arina RodionovaNo.148+11
Storm HunterNo.155+2
Astra SharmaNo.161+3
Priscilla HonNo.202-9
Daria SavilleNo.203-1
Jaimee FourlisNo.212-5
Destanee AiavaNo.218+5
Maddison InglisNo.245+3
Men's doubles

Rinky Hijikata soars to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 22-year-old improves seven places to world No.24 after winning an ATP 500 title in Tokyo. His partner, Max Purcell, rises four spots to world No.41.

Akira Santillan is also on the rise following a title-winning run. The 26-year-old jumps up 27 spots to world No.244 after winning his first ATP Challenger title in five years.

Jeremy Beale (up 28 places to world No.289) and Thomas Fancutt (up 34 spots to world No.314) are also making moves after claiming an Australian Pro Tour title.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.60
Rinky HijikataNo.24+7
Jason KublerNo.370
John PeersNo.380
Max PurcellNo.41+4
John-Patrick SmithNo.84+1
Andrew HarrisNo.86+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.1050
Matthew RomiosNo.137+1
Luke SavilleNo.141-1
Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki makes her top-100 debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old rises 11 places to a career-high world No.94 after winning an ITF 100 title in Great Britain. This is Gadecki's fourth consecutive title and her sixth in total for the season.

Gadecki's season record now stands at 42 wins and just 11 losses.

Kimberly Birrell returns to the Australian top 10 this week, moving up 25 positions to world No.221 following a quarterfinal appearance at WTA level.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.3-1
Ellen PerezNo.22+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.94+11
Destanee AiavaNo.164+6
Daria SavilleNo.169-3
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.176-22
Alexandra BozovicNo.1810
Talia GibsonNo.185-7
Elysia BoltonNo.200-4
Kimberly BirrellNo.221+25

