Star-studded field set for Australian Pro Tour event in Adelaide

Top-100 stars Kimberly Birrell, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Rinky Hijikata headline impressive draws at an Australian Pro Tour event in South Australia this week.

The City of Playford Tennis International, a combined ATP Challenger for men and an ITF 60 tournament for women, is being played at the Playford Tennis Centre in Adelaide.

Kokkinakis, a 27-year-old South Australian who currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.68, is the top seed in the men's singles draw.

The 22-year-old Hijikata, who captured his maiden ATP Challenger title in Playford last year, returns as the world No.70 and the No.2 seed.

They'll compete alongside a strong contingent of Aussies, including James Duckworth, Marc Polmans, Dane Sweeny and Tristan Schoolkate.

Omar Jasika and Blake Mott, the winners of Australian Pro Tour titles in the past month, will also compete.

> VIEW: City of Playford Tennis International men's singles draw

Birrell broke into the world's top 100 last month and is looking to continue a career-best season in her return to Playford.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast is the defending champion and top seed in the women's singles draw.

Other Aussie contenders include Astra Sharma and Jaimee Fourlis, as well as recent Australian Pro Tour title winners Priscilla Hon, Destanee Aiava and Taylah Preston.

> VIEW: City of Playford Tennis International women's singles draw

Qualifying action at the City of Playford Tennis International began today.

Main-draw action begins tomorrow, with finals to be played on Sunday 29 October. Entry for spectators is free.

