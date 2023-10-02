Sunday start a major change for Australian Open 2024

In an historic first, Australian Open 2024 will start on Sunday - becoming a 15-day event for the first time, organisers announced today.

With data showing matches are now longer, the move to a Sunday start is designed to help alleviate the pressure on late-night finishes for both the players and the fans.

"We've listened to feedback from the players and fans and are excited to deliver a solution to minimise late finishes, while continuing to provide a fair and equitable schedule on the stadium courts," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"The additional day will achieve this, benefiting scheduling for fans and players alike. The first round will now be played over three days instead of two, also giving fans an extra day of unbelievable tennis, entertainment, food and family fun.

"Every year our team works hard to bring fans an event that feels new and exciting, and this is another opportunity to grow what is already the biggest annual sporting event in the world in January."

The Sunday start increases the number of sessions in the three arenas from 47 to 52.

The day session at Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will feature a minimum of two matches, down from three, to limit the potential of late finishes.

Night sessions will continue to feature a minimum of two matches and the John Cain Arena schedule also remains the same.

A raft of exciting initiatives for Australian Open 2024, along with the return of many fan favourites, will be revealed next week before tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday 12 October.

The Australian Open, supported by major partner Kia in association with Emirates, Luzhou Laojiao and Rolex, will take place at Melbourne Park from 14-28 January 2024.

