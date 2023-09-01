Hijikata looking to continue dream run at US Open 2023

A major opportunity awaits Rinky Hijikata on day five at US Open 2023.

The 22-year-old Aussie wildcard is enjoying a career-best run at Grand Slam level, advancing to the third round in the men's singles competition for the first time.

"It means the absolute world," World No.110 Hijikata said of the achievement.

"This is only my third Slam main draw, so I've just been happy with how I've been competing and putting my best foot forward.

"I'm stoked and looking forward to the next one."

His next opponent, world No.67 Zhang Zhizhen, is also attempting to advance to a major fourth round for the first time.

The 26-year-old Zhang scored a record-making five-set victory against US Open 2022 finalist Casper Ruud in the second round to become the first Chinese man to defeat a top-five player.

"He is a quality player that has had a breakthrough year," Hijikata noted.

"Obviously he knows what he has to do to win at these big tournaments ... I am going to have to come up with some really good stuff to give myself a chance, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

They have played once before, with Zhang winning a three-set encounter at an ATP Challenger tournament earlier this season.

Hijikata is among eight Australians scheduled to compete on day five of the tournament.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day five:

Men's singles, third round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Zhang Zhizhen (CHN), Court 17, third match

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Roman Safiullin, Court 7, first match (from 3am AEST)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA), Court 5, third match

Women's doubles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS)/Irina Khromacheva v [14] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU), Court 13, third match

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR), Court 13, fourth match

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Barbora Strycova (CZE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX), Court 10, third match

Boys' qualifying singles, final round

[2] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v [13] Ignacio Parisca (VEN), Cary Leeds Match Court 3, first match (from 12am AEST)

