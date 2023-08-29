Eight Australians in action on day two at US Open 2023

Alex de Minaur leads the Aussie charge on day two at this year's US Open.

The No.13 seed, who faces Kazakh qualifier Timofey Skatov in the opening round, is among eight Australian men in action at Flushing Meadows.

With 11 wins from his past 15 matches, De Minaur carries impressive momentum into his seventh US Open campaign.

"It's been a great run so far and I'm looking forward to starting here in New York," De Minaur told Stan Sport.

"I'm feeling a lot more confident with my tennis and I think it's showing."

World No.43 Max Purcell and world No.69 Chris O'Connell, who are both from Sydney's Northern Beaches and enjoying career-best seasons, meet in an all-Australian opening-round showdown.

Purcell, who is best friends with O'Connell's younger brother, is aiming to score a career-first main-draw win in New York.

They have played once before on the professional tour, with O'Connell winning an Australian Pro Tour final at Sydney in November 2016.

Aleksandar Vukic will make his US Open main-draw debut against world No.12 Alexander Zverev, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2020.

"I've had some good results during this US hard-court swing. I'm playing great and feeling great," world No.50 Vukic said.

"I think he has a lot of the pressure going into this match, he's definitely expected to win. So for me, there's nothing to lose."

Jordan Thompson begins his eighth US Open campaign against world No.65 Botic van de Zandschulp, a US Open quarterfinalist in 2021, while Thanasi Kokkinakis meets Chinese Taipei qualifier Hsu Yu-Hsiou.

"I'm happy to be back in New York. It's always an amazing place to play, with crazy atmosphere," said Kokkinakis ahead of his fifth main-draw appearance in New York.

Jason Kubler and lucky loser James Duckworth are also scheduled to play their opening-round matches on day two.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action on day two:

Men's singles, first round

[LL] James Duckworth (AUS) v [Q] Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA), Court 4, first match (from 1am AEST)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA), Court 14, first match (from 1am AEST)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS), Court 15, first match (from 1am AEST)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [12] Alexander Zverev (GER), Court 17, first match (from 1am AEST)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Hsu Yu-Hsiou (TPE), Court 9, second match

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED), Court 8, third match

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Timofey Skatov (KAZ), Court 11, fourth match

