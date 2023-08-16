Purcell scores career-first top-10 win at Cincinnati

Max Purcell has recorded the biggest win of his career to move into the third round of the men's singles draw at Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old Australian qualifier scored a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory against fifth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud in second-round action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

This is the first top-10 singles victory of Purcell's career.

It continues an impressive run for world No.70 Purcell, who has won seven of his eight matches in the past fortnight.

Purcell has qualified for two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments during this period, as well as posted two top-20 victories.

He joins exclusive company with his latest effort against world No.7 Ruud, who was a US Open finalist last year.

Purcell is the first Australian player ranked outside the top 50 to beat a top-10 player at Cincinnati in 14 years - and only the third to achieve the feat in the past 50 years.

He proved calm under pressure against Ruud, saving six of seven break points.

A steely Purcell has now saved 24 of the 29 break points he has faced across four matches so far in Cincinnati this week.

> READ: Purcell named in Australian Davis Cup team for 2023 finals

Now through to the third round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the first time, Purcell's next opponent is three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

Purcell is still alive in the men's doubles competition too, advancing to the second round alongside Andrey Rublev.

They scored a 7-6(10) 7-5 victory against world No.22 Harri Heliovaara and world No.23 Lloyd Glasspool.

In women's doubles action, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez booked their spot in the quarterfinals with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win against Czech Tereza Mihalikova and China's Xu Yifan.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) d [5] Casper Ruud (NOR) 6-4 3-6 6-4

Gael Monfils (FRA) d Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Andrey Rublev d Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 7-6(10) 7-5

Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 5-7 6-4 [10-4]

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Tereza Mihalikova (CZE)/Xu Yifan (CHN) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Men's doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Christopher Eubanks (USA)/Ben Shelton (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Andrey Rublev v [6] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v [7] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER)

Women's doubles, second round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IND)

