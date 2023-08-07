Ranking movers: Aussie stars rewarded for impressive form

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson is now the No.2-ranked Australian man. The 29-year-old rises 16 places in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, propelling him to world No.55.

The in-form Thompson scored two top-30 wins last week in Washington to advance to his third ATP-level quarterfinal of the season.

Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian. The 24-year-old improves one place this week to world No.18 after reaching his third final of the season at Los Cabos.

Alexei Popyrin, up one spot to world No.56, is also at a new career-high.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 +1 Jordan Thompson No.55 +16 Alexei Popyrin No.56 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 0 Chris O'Connell No.73 +1 Max Purcell No.78 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.86 0 Jason Kubler No.90 -5 Nick Kyrgios No.92 -57 Rinky Hijikata No.118 -8

Women's singles

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 33-year-old soars 31 places to world No.166 after winning the biggest singles title of her career at an ITF 60 tournament in Barcelona.

It is the fourth ITF title of the season for Rodionova, who started the year ranked No.302.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.68 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.115 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.140 +8 Storm Hunter No.156 -5 Arina Rodionova No.166 +31 Astra Sharma No.188 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.189 -13 Priscilla Hon No.201 -12 Daria Saville No.210 -47 Lizette Cabrera No.213 +5

Men's doubles

Andrew Harris is verging on a top-100 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old skyrockets up 17 places to world No.102 after advancing to his first tour-level final at Los Cabos.

Harris betters his previous career-high of No.110 achieved in March.

There are also new career-highs for Tristan Schoolkate (up five spots to No.151), Jason Taylor (up one place to world No.160) and Adam Walton (rising three spots to world No.181), while Matthew Romios makes his top-200 debut. The 24-year-old Romios jumps up 13 places to world No.194.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.9 +1 John Peers No.33 -2 Jason Kubler No.34 0 Rinky Hijikata No.38 +1 Max Purcell No.47 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.92 -1 Andrew Harris No.102 +17 Jordan Thompson No.103 +1 Luke Saville No.116 -8 Nick Kyrgios No.128 -48

Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki rises to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old improves 10 places to world No.138 after reaching an ITF 60 final in Lexington. It was Gadecki's sixth doubles final appearance of the season.

Alexandra Osborne also sets a new career-high this week, jumping up 33 places to world No.235 after winning an ITF 25 title in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.5 0 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.116 0 Olivia Gadecki No.138 +10 Daria Saville No.150 -3 Talia Gibson No.163 -1 Elysia Bolton No.175 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.177 +4 Astra Sharma No.200 +2 Petra Hule No.212 +2

