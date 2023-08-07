Ranking movers: Aussie stars rewarded for impressive form

Arina Rodionova, Jordan Thompson and Olivia Gadecki have all made significant rises in the latest world rankings.

Monday 07 August 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Men's singles

Jordan Thompson is now the No.2-ranked Australian man. The 29-year-old rises 16 places in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, propelling him to world No.55.

The in-form Thompson scored two top-30 wins last week in Washington to advance to his third ATP-level quarterfinal of the season.

Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian. The 24-year-old improves one place this week to world No.18 after reaching his third final of the season at Los Cabos.

Alexei Popyrin, up one spot to world No.56, is also at a new career-high.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.18+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.55+16
Alexei PopyrinNo.56+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.620
Chris O'ConnellNo.73+1
Max PurcellNo.780
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.860
Jason KublerNo.90-5
Nick KyrgiosNo.92-57
Rinky HijikataNo.118-8
Women's singles

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 33-year-old soars 31 places to world No.166 after winning the biggest singles title of her career at an ITF 60 tournament in Barcelona.

It is the fourth ITF title of the season for Rodionova, who started the year ranked No.302.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.68-4
Kimberly BirrellNo.115-1
Olivia GadeckiNo.140+8
Storm HunterNo.156-5
Arina RodionovaNo.166+31
Astra SharmaNo.188-1
Jaimee FourlisNo.189-13
Priscilla HonNo.201-12
Daria SavilleNo.210-47
Lizette CabreraNo.213+5
Men's doubles

Andrew Harris is verging on a top-100 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old skyrockets up 17 places to world No.102 after advancing to his first tour-level final at Los Cabos.

Harris betters his previous career-high of No.110 achieved in March.

There are also new career-highs for Tristan Schoolkate (up five spots to No.151), Jason Taylor (up one place to world No.160) and Adam Walton (rising three spots to world No.181), while Matthew Romios makes his top-200 debut. The 24-year-old Romios jumps up 13 places to world No.194.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.9+1
John PeersNo.33-2
Jason KublerNo.340
Rinky HijikataNo.38+1
Max PurcellNo.47-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.92-1
Andrew HarrisNo.102+17
Jordan ThompsonNo.103+1
Luke SavilleNo.116-8
Nick KyrgiosNo.128-48
Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki rises to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old improves 10 places to world No.138 after reaching an ITF 60 final in Lexington. It was Gadecki's sixth doubles final appearance of the season.

Alexandra Osborne also sets a new career-high this week, jumping up 33 places to world No.235 after winning an ITF 25 title in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.50
Ellen PerezNo.90
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.1160
Olivia GadeckiNo.138+10
Daria SavilleNo.150-3
Talia GibsonNo.163-1
Elysia BoltonNo.1750
Alexandra BozovicNo.177+4
Astra SharmaNo.200+2
Petra HuleNo.212+2

