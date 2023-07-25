Vukic, Kokkinakis kick off hard-court season with wins

Atlanta, USA

Thanasi Kokkinakis won a dramatic encounter against Gael Monfils to join Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the ATP tournament in Atlanta.

After dropping the first set, Kokkinakis rebounded from 0-4 and 3-5 in the final-set tiebreak to record a 1-6 6-3 7-6(5) triumph.

Kokkinakis will play fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur, the defending champion, for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier on Monday, world No.82 Vukic set up a second-round meeting with fourth seed Yoshihito Nishioka at the US hard-court tournament.

The Australian progressed thanks to a 7-6(5) 6-3 win over American wildcard Ethan Quinn.

Vukic has now won 39 matches this year and is at a career-high ranking.

Another Australian, James Duckworth, fell in three sets to fellow qualifier Lloyd Harris, the former world No.31 on the comeback trail from injury.

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell kick off their Atlanta campaigns in the first round on Tuesday.

In doubles, third seeds John Peers and Marcelo Melo opened their Atlanta campaign with a straight-sets win over Luis David Martinez and Reese Stalder.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Ethan Quinn (USA) 7-6(5) 6-3

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [WC] Gael Monfils (FRA) 1-6 6-3 7-6(5)

[Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-2

Men's doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Luis David Martinez (VEN)/Reese Stalder (USA) 6-1 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [4] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Men's singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Umag, Croatia

On clay in Croatia, Alexei Popyrin snapped a three-match losing streak to reach the second round of the 250-level tournament in Umag.

Popyrin, the world No.90, advanced thanks to a 6-4 7-5 win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

The 23-year-old will face third seed Sebastian Ofner for a shot at his first tour-level quarterfinal since Adelaide in January.

Christopher O'Connell is also in the draw; the fifth seed will face Zsombor Piros of Hungary first up.

Aussies in action - Umag

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

Men's singles, first round

[5] Christopher O'Connell (AUS) v Zsombor Piros (HUN)

Hamburg, Germany

Aussies Daria Saville and Storm Hunter will kick off their WTA Hamburg campaigns against seeded opponents in the first round.

Hunter will play top seed Donna Vekic, while Saville faces fourth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Saville arrived in the main draw via two qualifying wins, the latest on Sunday in three sets over Sinja Kraus.

Hamburg marks the fourth event of Saville's comeback from knee surgery.

Aussies in action - Hamburg

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [1] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [4] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Women's doubles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Jessie Aney (USA) v Angela Kulikov (USA)/Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)

