Ranking movers: Cabrera and Vukic among rising Aussies

Men's singles

Aleksandar Vukic rises to a career-high world No.87 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 27-year-old improves four places after winning three matches at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne last week. Vukic qualified then scored his first main-draw grass-court win and fifth top-100 victory of the season.

Adam Walton is at a new career-high as well. The 24-year-old improves 12 spots to world No.237 after claiming his fifth ITF career title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.17 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.33 0 Max Purcell No.64 -2 Jordan Thompson No.70 +1 Chris O'Connell No.73 -3 Jason Kubler No.77 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.87 +4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.90 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.93 -1 James Duckworth No.110 -1

Women's singles

Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old jumps up 41 places to world No.214 after recently winning her seventh career ITF title. This propels Cabrera back into the Australian top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.63 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.117 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.137 -1 Storm Hunter No.162 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.169 0 Priscilla Hon No.179 0 Lizette Cabrera No.214 +41 Daria Saville No.231 -3 Arina Rodionova No.234 -4 Maddison Inglis No.239 -3

Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith's impressive grass-court form has been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 34-year-old has made the semifinals or better in his past four tournaments, including at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne with fellow Aussie Matt Ebden last week.

Smith, who has won nine of his past 13 matches, rises four places to world No.89.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.16 0 John Peers No.29 -1 Jason Kubler No.31 0 Rinky Hijikata No.37 -1 Max Purcell No.56 0 Nick Kyrgios No.59 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.89 +4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.96 0 Luke Saville No.107 0 Andrew Harris No.112 -1

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez is edging closer to the Australian No.1 position in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

After reaching a WTA 500 final in Eastbourne, Perez now only trails Storm Hunter by 80 ranking points.

Elysia Bolton is the biggest mover of the week, rising 11 places after reaching an ITF 40 final in Spain. This propels the 23-year-old to a career-high world No.171.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.7 -1 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.104 0 Olivia Gadecki No.143 0 Alexandra Bozovic No.158 0 Elysia Bolton No.171 +11 Talia Gibson No.177 -2 Astra Sharma No.199 -1 Destanee Aiava No.215 -2 Petra Hule No.221 -2

