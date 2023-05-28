Kubler and Hijikata set to reunite at Roland Garros

Nine Australian players will contest the men's and women's doubles competitions at Roland Garros this year.

This includes reigning Australian Open men's doubles champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, who will look to keep their unbeaten record as a team at Grand Slam level intact.

The Aussie duo are the No.15 seeds and begin their campaign in Paris against Portugal's Francisco Cabral and Brazilian Rafael Matos.

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna are the sixth seeds in the men's doubles draw. They arrive in Paris as the second-best performing team so far this season, having netted two titles from four finals appearances. They meet French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the opening round.

Roland Garros 2023 Men's doubles, first round [6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA) [15] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA) John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v William Blumberg (USA)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) Max Purcell (AUS)/Ben Shelton (USA) v Julien Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) v Simone Bolleli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA) Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ilya Ivashka v Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)/Federico Coria (ARG)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2023 men's doubles draw

Top-20 stars Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez carry Australian hopes in the women's doubles draw.

World No.5 Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are the third seeds. The recently crowned Rome champions have drawn American combination Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in the first round.

World No.15 Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez begin their campaign against French wildcards Clara Burel and Chloe Paquet.

Roland Garros 2023Women's doubles, first round [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Emma Navarro (USA) [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Clara Burel (FRA)/Chloe Paquet (FRA)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2023 women's doubles draw

Four Australians will contest the mixed doubles competition, which includes reigning US Open champions Storm Hunter and John Peers.

Roland Garros 2023Mixed doubles, first round [5] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jackson Withrow (USA) [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jan Zielinski (POL) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2023 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!