Ranking movers: O'Connell climbs to new career-high

Men's singles

Chris O'Connell's outstanding clay-court results have been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old from Sydney rises eight places this week to a career-high world No.77. It follows a quarterfinal run in Geneva, where he lost to eventual finalist Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.

This was O'Connell's third ATP-level quarterfinal appearance of this year's clay-court swing, the most of any Australian player.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.19 0 Nick Kyrgios No.26 -1 Max Purcell No.68 -1 Jason Kubler No.69 -1 Jordan Thompson No.76 -5 Chris O'Connell No.77 +8 Alexei Popyrin No.85 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.97 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.108 -1 James Duckworth No.110 -1

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell is at a new career-high of world No.110 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. It follows the 25-year-old recording her first WTA-level main-draw win on clay.

Maddison Inglis is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 14 places to world No.234 after strong performances on the ITF Tour. The 25-year-old recently made her third singles final of the season.

Seone Mendez is also making moves, jumping up 54 spots to world No.353 after reaching an ITF final in Slovenia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.47 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.110 +1 Daria Saville No.137 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.152 -2 Priscilla Hon No.154 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.155 -2 Storm Hunter No.204 -2 Arina Rodionova No.206 -3 Maddison Inglis No.234 +14 Lizette Cabrera No.245 -6

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.18, in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna will enter Roland Garros sitting at No.2 in the Race to the ATP Finals and as one of the title favourites.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.18 -1 Jason Kubler No.27 0 Rinky Hijikata No.34 -1 John Peers No.37 0 Max Purcell No.53 0 Nick Kyrgios No.54 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.81 -1 Luke Saville No.86 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.97 0 Andrew Harris No.112 0

Women's doubles

Storm Hunter is the leading Australian in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.5.

Olivia Tjandramulia is verging on a top-100 breakthrough, rising eight places to a career-high world No.102 following a quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick is this week's biggest mover, jumping up 249 places to world No.579 after winning the biggest ITF title of her career.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.5 0 Ellen Perez No.15 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.102 +8 Olivia Gadecki No.156 -1 Alexandra Bozovic No.175 0 Talia Gibson No.186 -1 Elysia Bolton No.196 -1 Astra Sharma No.221 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.235 -2 Priscilla Hon No.237 -2

