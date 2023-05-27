Ranking movers: O'Connell climbs to new career-high

Chris O'Connell arrives at Roland Garros this week at a career-high singles ranking of world No.77.

Saturday 27 May 2023
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
Australian's Christopher O'Connell celebrates after his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP tennis BMW Open in Munich, southern Germany, on April 20, 2023. - Zverev failed in his opening match at the ATP tournament in Munich, as he did last year. The 26-year-old from Hamburg lost to Australian Christopher O'Connell 6:7 (2:7), 4:6 in the round of 16. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's singles

Chris O'Connell's outstanding clay-court results have been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old from Sydney rises eight places this week to a career-high world No.77. It follows a quarterfinal run in Geneva, where he lost to eventual finalist Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.

This was O'Connell's third ATP-level quarterfinal appearance of this year's clay-court swing, the most of any Australian player.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.190
Nick KyrgiosNo.26-1
Max PurcellNo.68-1
Jason KublerNo.69-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.76-5
Chris O'ConnellNo.77+8
Alexei PopyrinNo.85-3
Aleksandar VukicNo.97-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.108-1
James DuckworthNo.110-1
Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell is at a new career-high of world No.110 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. It follows the 25-year-old recording her first WTA-level main-draw win on clay.

Maddison Inglis is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 14 places to world No.234 after strong performances on the ITF Tour. The 25-year-old recently made her third singles final of the season.

Seone Mendez is also making moves, jumping up 54 spots to world No.353 after reaching an ITF final in Slovenia.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.47-1
Kimberly BirrellNo.110+1
Daria SavilleNo.1370
Jaimee FourlisNo.152-2
Priscilla HonNo.154-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.155-2
Storm HunterNo.204-2
Arina RodionovaNo.206-3
Maddison InglisNo.234+14
Lizette CabreraNo.245-6
Men's doubles

Matt Ebden remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.18, in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna will enter Roland Garros sitting at No.2 in the Race to the ATP Finals and as one of the title favourites.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Matt EbdenNo.18-1
Jason KublerNo.270
Rinky HijikataNo.34-1
John PeersNo.370
Max PurcellNo.530
Nick KyrgiosNo.540
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.81-1
Luke SavilleNo.86-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.970
Andrew HarrisNo.1120
Women's doubles

Storm Hunter is the leading Australian in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, sitting at a career-high world No.5.

Olivia Tjandramulia is verging on a top-100 breakthrough, rising eight places to a career-high world No.102 following a quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick is this week's biggest mover, jumping up 249 places to world No.579 after winning the biggest ITF title of her career.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.50
Ellen PerezNo.150
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.102+8
Olivia GadeckiNo.156-1
Alexandra BozovicNo.1750
Talia GibsonNo.186-1
Elysia BoltonNo.196-1
Astra SharmaNo.221-4
Kimberly BirrellNo.235-2
Priscilla HonNo.237-2

> READ: Hunter leads Aussie charge on day one at Roland Garros

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!