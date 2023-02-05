Hunter, Hijikata claim Burnie International singles titles

Storm Hunter and Rinky Hijikata have been crowned singles champions at this week's Burnie International.
Hunter secured the women's singles title with a 6-4 6-3 victory against fellow Australian Olivia Gadecki in today's final at the Australian Pro Tour event.
It is Hunter's fifth consecutive win without dropping a set and delivers the 28-year-old her third career ITF singles title - and first since 2019.
World No.245 Hunter, who took a wildcard into the event, is now projected to return to the world's top 200.
Hijikata claimed the men's singles title without losing a set, completing his perfect week with a 6-3 6-3 victory against top seed James Duckworth in the final.
This is the 21-year-old's second career ATP Challenger singles title.
Hijikata, who won the Australian Open men's doubles title last month, is currently ranked at a career-high world No.149. But after his performance this week, Hijikata is projected to break into the world's top 120.
Marc Polmans and Max Purcell clinched the men's doubles title with a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against Luke Saville and Tristan Schoolkate in another all-Australian final.
It is their second ATP Challenger title as a team.
Aussies in action - Burnie
RESULTS
Men's singles, final
[2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [1] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3
> VIEW: Burnie International men's singles draw
Women's singles, final
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [5] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-3
> VIEW: Burnie International women's singles draw
Men's doubles, final
[2] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [1] Luke Saville (AUS)/Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4
Women's doubles, final
[2] Mai Hontana (JPN)/Eri Hozumi (JPN) d [1] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) 4-6 6-3 [10-6]
