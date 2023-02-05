Hunter, Hijikata claim Burnie International singles titles

Two of Australia's highest-ranked doubles players, Storm Hunter and Rinky Hijikata, have starred on the singles court in Tasmania this week.

Sunday 05 February 2023
Leigh Rogers
Burnie, Tasmania

Storm Hunter and Rinky Hijikata have been crowned singles champions at this week's Burnie International.

Hunter secured the women's singles title with a 6-4 6-3 victory against fellow Australian Olivia Gadecki in today's final at the Australian Pro Tour event.

It is Hunter's fifth consecutive win without dropping a set and delivers the 28-year-old her third career ITF singles title - and first since 2019.

World No.245 Hunter, who took a wildcard into the event, is now projected to return to the world's top 200.


Hijikata claimed the men's singles title without losing a set, completing his perfect week with a 6-3 6-3 victory against top seed James Duckworth in the final.

This is the 21-year-old's second career ATP Challenger singles title.

Hijikata, who won the Australian Open men's doubles title last month, is currently ranked at a career-high world No.149. But after his performance this week, Hijikata is projected to break into the world's top 120.

Marc Polmans and Max Purcell clinched the men's doubles title with a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory against Luke Saville and Tristan Schoolkate in another all-Australian final.

It is their second ATP Challenger title as a team.

Aussies in action - Burnie

RESULTS
Men's singles, final
[2] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [1] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3

> VIEW: Burnie International men's singles draw

Women's singles, final
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [5] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-3

> VIEW: Burnie International women's singles draw

Men's doubles, final
[2] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [1] Luke Saville (AUS)/Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4

Women's doubles, final
[2] Mai Hontana (JPN)/Eri Hozumi (JPN) d [1] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) 4-6 6-3 [10-6]

