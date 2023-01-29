Hijikata to headline returning Burnie International

A strong contingent of Australian players are set to compete at the Burnie International this week.

James Duckworth is the top seed at the ATP Challenger tournament, which is returning after a two-year hiatus. The former world No.46 meets Japan's Makoto Ochi in the opening round.

Newly crowned Australian Open men's doubles champion Rinky Hijikata is the No.2 seed and faces a qualifier in the opening round.

Reigning Wimbledon doubles champion Max Purcell, who qualified in singles at the Australian Open this year, is the third seed and has been pitted against fellow Aussie Alex Bolt in the first round.

> VIEW: Burnie International men's singles draw

World No.160 Jaimee Fourlis is the top seed in the women's singles draw.

The 23-year-old Australian begins her campaign against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina, who was an Australian Open 2022 women's doubles finalist and is the world No.14 in doubles.

Kimberly Birrell is the second seed. The 24-year-old from the Gold Coast stunned No.31 seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round.

Olivia Gadecki, who made the Australian Open singles second round and mixed doubles semifinals, and Storm Hunter, the star of Australia's run to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November and an Australian Open women's doubles quarterfinalist, will also compete.

> VIEW: Burnie International women's singles draw

The Burnie International, played at the Burnie Tennis Club in Tasmania, is part of the Australian Pro Tour. More events will be played in Swan Hill (Vic) and Canberra (ACT) in coming weeks.

