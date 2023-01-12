Singles draws revealed for Australian Open 2023

The Australian Open 2023 men's and women's singles draws are set.

Nick Kyrgios is the top-ranked Australian in the men's singles draw. The 27-year-old faces world No.98 Roman Safiullin, a 25-year-old making his fourth Grand Slam main-draw appearance, in the opening round.

Alex de Minaur, the No.22 seed, will begin his campaign against Chinese Taipei qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu, a 23-year-old making his Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been pitted against former world No.9 Fabio Fognini, who has made the Australian Open fourth round on four occasions.

Australian Open 2023Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [19] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 21 v Roman Safiullin 98 [22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 24 v Yu Hsiou Hsu (TPE) 208 Chris O'Connell (AUS) 79 v Jenson Brooksby (USA) 48 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 85 v J.J. Wolf (USA) 66 [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 86 v Sebastian Baez (ARG) 41 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 110 v Fabio Fognini (ITA) 57 [WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 113 v Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE) 117 [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 129 v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA) 216 [WC] John Millman (AUS) 148 v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 55 [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 169 v [Q] Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 128 [Q] Max Purcell (AUS) 204 v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 46

Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell, who both secured their places in the main draw through qualifying today, will learn their first-round opponents at the completion of the qualifying competition.

It is the first time since 2017 that multiple Australian men have qualified at the tournament - and only the second time this has happened in the past 20 years.

In the women's singles competition, world No.35 Ajla Tomljanovic is leading the Aussie charge.

The 29-year-old, who advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open in a career-best 2022 season, begins her ninth Australian Open campaign against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska.

Podoroska, a Roland Garros 2020 semifinalist, is returning from injury and has used a protected ranking of world No.39 to enter the draw.

Kimberly Birrell, a 24-year-old wildcard, has been pitted against Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi, the No.31 seed and an Australian Open quarterfinalist last year.

Melbourne local Jaimee Fourlis, a 23-year-old wildcard, meets 17-year-old Czech sensation Linda Fruhvirtova, the youngest player currently inside the world's top 100.

Australian Open 2023Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 35 v Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 192 [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 160 v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 80 [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 166 v [31] Kaia Kanepi (EST) 32 [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 200 v [Q] Polina Kudermetova 182 [WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) 227 v Wang Xinyu (CHN) 89 [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 340 v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA) 131

Main-draw action at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season begins at Melbourne Park on Monday.

