Singles draws revealed for Australian Open 2023

The Australian Open 2023 men's and women's singles draws are set.
Nick Kyrgios is the top-ranked Australian in the men's singles draw. The 27-year-old faces world No.98 Roman Safiullin, a 25-year-old making his fourth Grand Slam main-draw appearance, in the opening round.
Alex de Minaur, the No.22 seed, will begin his campaign against Chinese Taipei qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu, a 23-year-old making his Grand Slam main-draw debut.
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been pitted against former world No.9 Fabio Fognini, who has made the Australian Open fourth round on four occasions.
|Australian Open 2023Men's singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[19] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
|21
|v
|Roman Safiullin
|98
|[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
|24
|v
|Yu Hsiou Hsu (TPE)
|208
|Chris O'Connell (AUS)
|79
|v
|Jenson Brooksby (USA)
|48
|Jordan Thompson (AUS)
|85
|v
|J.J. Wolf (USA)
|66
|[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)
|86
|v
|Sebastian Baez (ARG)
|41
|Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
|110
|v
|Fabio Fognini (ITA)
|57
|[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
|113
|v
|Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE)
|117
|[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
|129
|v
|[Q] Brandon Holt (USA)
|216
|[WC] John Millman (AUS)
|148
|v
|Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)
|55
|[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
|169
|v
|[Q] Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
|128
|[Q] Max Purcell (AUS)
|204
|v
|Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)
|46
Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell, who both secured their places in the main draw through qualifying today, will learn their first-round opponents at the completion of the qualifying competition.
It is the first time since 2017 that multiple Australian men have qualified at the tournament - and only the second time this has happened in the past 20 years.
In the women's singles competition, world No.35 Ajla Tomljanovic is leading the Aussie charge.
The 29-year-old, who advanced to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open in a career-best 2022 season, begins her ninth Australian Open campaign against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska.
Podoroska, a Roland Garros 2020 semifinalist, is returning from injury and has used a protected ranking of world No.39 to enter the draw.
Kimberly Birrell, a 24-year-old wildcard, has been pitted against Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi, the No.31 seed and an Australian Open quarterfinalist last year.
Melbourne local Jaimee Fourlis, a 23-year-old wildcard, meets 17-year-old Czech sensation Linda Fruhvirtova, the youngest player currently inside the world's top 100.
|Australian Open 2023Women's singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
|35
|v
|Nadia Podoroska (ARG)
|192
|[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)
|160
|v
|Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)
|80
|[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
|166
|v
|[31] Kaia Kanepi (EST)
|32
|[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
|200
|v
|[Q] Polina Kudermetova
|182
|[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS)
|227
|v
|Wang Xinyu (CHN)
|89
|[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)
|340
|v
|[Q] Clara Burel (FRA)
|131
Main-draw action at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season begins at Melbourne Park on Monday.
