Strong competition for Most Outstanding School honour

Tennis is the number one delivered sport in Australian schools, with more than 3600 schools providing lessons as part of their curriculum.

The Most Outstanding School award, presented annually at the Australian Tennis Awards, recognises committed schools that actively encourage participation in the sport through new initiatives and pathways.

The 2022 finalists are:

Aitken Creek Primary School (Vic): A partnership with the Hume Tennis and Community Centre provides an opportunity for all students at this Victorian school, in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn, to participate in a thriving Hot Shots Tennis program.

Nightcliff Primary School (NT): All 650 students at this Northern Territory school participate in tennis, with opportunities to play in class, as well as recess/lunchtime programs and through a range of different events throughout the school year.

Torrens Valley Christian School (SA): This is the South Australian school's 10th year of delivering a popular Tennis Hot Shots program. Many students are now actively involved in local tennis clubs, as well as lunchtime competitions.

The award winner will be announced at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 12 December.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding School 2021 Cobdogla Primary School (SA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Elizabeth North Primary School (SA) 2018 Casuarina Street Primary School (NT) 2017 Riverton Primary School (WA) 2016 Wembley Primary School (WA) 2015 Brisbane Boys' College (Qld) 2014 Parkes Public School (NSW) 2013 Nightcliff Primary School (NT) 2012 Maribyrnong Sports Academy (Vic) 2011 Middle Years Tennis School at Box Hill Secondary College (Vic)

