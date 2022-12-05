Who will be named Australia's Most Outstanding Tennis Club for 2022?

With more than 2000 affiliated tennis clubs and centres across Australia, to be named the Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue at the Australian Tennis Awards is a major honour.

Four clubs are in contention for the coveted 2022 award, which recognises leading clubs with an inviting culture, that are accessible to the public, have successfully implemented Tennis Australia programs and have increased competitive opportunities for players.

The 2022 finalists are:

Coburg Tennis Club (Vic): This Melbourne club provides a variety of options for players, from introductory lessons to development opportunities at more advanced levels. Participation levels are rising, with court hire at the club increasing 37 per cent in the past year.

Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW): Celebrating 100 years in 2022, this club on Sydney's Northern Beaches is going from strength to strength. Providing free lessons for female members, to improve both their tennis and self-confidence, is example of why community participation levels are strong.

Redland Bay Tennis Club (Qld): This Queensland club is fulfilling its motto of "giving everyone in the community the chance to play tennis." Boasting a strong competitive and social program, the thriving Redland Bay Tennis Club's efforts are reflected in rising participation numbers.

Total Tennis Mount Hutton (NSW): Membership has grown 121 per cent in the past year at this New South Wales club, with new partnerships with local schools and businesses a key to this growth. An adjusted program schedule, designed to increase participation rates, has also proved popular.

The award winner will be announced at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards, held at Melbourne's Crown Casino, on Monday 12 December.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue 2021 Fawkner Park Tennis Club (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT) 2018 Henley South Tennis Club (SA) 2017 Boroondara Tennis Centre (Vic) 2016 East Malvern Tennis Club (Vic) 2015 Alexander Park Tennis Club (WA) 2014 Morningside Tennis Centre (Qld) 2013 Shaw Park Tennis Centre (Qld) 2012 City Community Tennis Centres (NSW) 2011 Sale Tennis Club (Vic) 2010 Gove Peninsula Tennis Club (NT)

