Ranking movers: Li Tu soars following emotional title win

Men's singles

Li Tu is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, rising more than 100 places after capturing the biggest title of his career. The 26-year-old now sits at world No.190 after winning an ATP Challenger title in Korea.

"We did it mum." 💙



A special moment for @LiTuTennis, claiming his maiden @ATPChallenger title in Seoul just weeks after losing his mother to cancer.



The win sees Li rise over 100 places to a career-high world No.190 🙌



Congratulations, champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oGrlFyt1Ek — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 17, 2022

It was an emotional victory for Tu, following the recent passing of his mother, and provides a stunning new chapter in his incredible comeback story. Tu had been working as a tennis coach in Adelaide and was unranked this time 14 months ago.





There are also new career-highs for Rinky Hijikata (up one place to world No.191), Adam Walton (up 26 places to world No.463) and Philip Sekulic (up 11 places to world No.543).

While Alex Bolt has halved his ranking following a title-winning run at ITF level at Cairns, rising 783 spots to world No.738.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.21 0 Alex de Minaur No.23 0 Jordan Thompson No.83 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.90 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.97 -3 Jason Kubler No.102 +1 Chris O'Connell No.107 +2 James Duckworth No.108 +6 John Millman No.135 -8 Aleksandar Vukic No.150 -16

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell has returned to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 24-year-old rises 39 places to world No.243 after recording a runner-up finish at an ITF event in Cairns.

Priscilla Hon, who claimed her third ITF title of the season at Cairns, moves up 19 spots to world No.158. This is the 24-year-old's highest position since April 2021.

Talia Gibson makes her top-400 debut this week, with the 18-year-old from Perth climbing 21 spots to world No.391

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.35 0 Daria Saville No.56 -2 Priscilla Hon No.158 +19 Jaimee Fourlis No.176 +3 Maddison Inglis No.191 -23 Arina Rodionova No.222 -3 Astra Sharma No.224 -22 Storm Sanders No.228 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.234 +5 Kimberly Birrell No.243 +39

Men's doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis has set a new career-high of world No.17 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Andrew Harris is also at a new career-high, rising three places to world No.171.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.17 +1 John Peers No.32 -15 Matt Ebden No.33 +2 Max Purcell No.37 +2 Luke Saville No.75 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.88 +7 Jason Kubler No.160 -2 Andrew Harris No.171 +3 Dane Sweeny No.176 -5

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez has set a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 27-year-old rises two places to world No.15 following a semifinal appearance at San Diego last week.

Storm Sanders, who progressed to the quarterfinals in San Diego, moves up two spots to world No.18.

Alexandra Bozovic is one of the biggest movers of the week, with the 23-year-old rising 58 places to a career-high world No.290 following a title-winning run at an ITF event in Cairns.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.15 +2 Storm Sanders No.18 +2 Sam Stosur No.68 +2 Astra Sharma No.104 +2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.119 +4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.139 -4 Daria Saville No.152 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.173 +2 Arina Rodionova No.190 0 Alana Parnaby No.241 +9

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!