Ranking movers: Thompson climbs following title-winning run

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson has climbed to world No.85 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings after winning an ATP Challenger title in America. The 28-year-old jumps up 13 places following his victory in Columbus.

What a forehand, @jordanthommmo2 💥



The 🇦🇺 gets past Gomez 7-6(6), 6-2 in Columbus to claim his second #ATPChallenger title of the year! pic.twitter.com/rnAsmmNIcN — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) September 25, 2022

It is Thompson's ninth career ATP Challenger title and his second this season. Thompson has now won eight of his past nine matches and improved his ranking 17 spots in the past fortnight.





Rinky Hijikata reached the semifinals in Colombus, helping him rise 16 spots to a career-high world No.195.

Chris O'Connell has also made a significant rise, improving 25 places to world No.105 after advancing to his first ATP-level semifinal in San Diego.

Dane Sweeny makes his top-300 debut this week, rising 35 spots to world No.282 following his success on the Australian Pro Tour. The 21-year-old claimed back-to-back titles in Darwin, which takes his ITF title tally this season to five.

James McCabe (up 12 places to world No.430) and Adam Walton (up six spots to world No.502) have also set new career-highs after strong performances on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.20 0 Alex de Minaur No.22 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.80 +1 Jordan Thompson No.85 +13 Alexei Popyrin No.90 0 Jason Kubler No.99 0 James Duckworth No.101 -18 Chris O'Connell No.105 +25 John Millman No.108 -5 Aleksandar Vukic No.144 -6

Women's singles

Don’t worry about me btw. I feel bad that everyone is so worried. I’m ok I promise. It’s just shit luck — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) September 21, 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic returns to a career-high world No.34 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old will finish the year as the top-ranked Australian, after the resurgent Daria Saville suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury in Tokyo last week.





Kimberly Birrell returns to the Australian top 10, rising 33 spots to world No.276 after reaching the second round at a WTA tournament in Seoul last week. It is the 24-year-old's highest ranking since December 2019.

Alexandra Bozovic takes biggest mover honours this week, with the 23-year-old jumping up 71 positions to a career-high world No.351 following a title-winning run at an Australian Pro Tour event in Darwin.

Destanee Aiava, a finalist in Darwin, rises 58 places to world No.404.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 +1 Daria Saville No.54 +1 Maddison Inglis No.136 +1 Priscilla Hon No.167 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.175 +1 Astra Sharma No.205 +1 Arina Rodionova No.219 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.221 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.244 -15 Kimberly Birrell No.276 +33

Men's doubles

Luke Saville has improved 17 spots to world No.68 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old advanced to his fifth career tour-level final at San Diego last week alongside fellow Australian Jason Kubler.

It was a second career ATP doubles final for Kubler, who rises 64 places to a career-high world No.152.

Several Australians have set new career-highs this week. Dane Sweeny improves nine spots to world No.168, Andrew Harris rises nine places to world No.182 and Jason Taylor moves 36 spots to a new peak of world No.309.

Meanwhile, Callum Puttergill rises 51 places to world No.355 following a title-winning run in Darwin with Sweeny and Edward Winter climbs 97 spots to world No.586, after the 18-year-old recently won his first professional title in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 John Peers No.15 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.21 -1 Matt Ebden No.33 0 Max Purcell No.36 +1 Luke Saville No.68 +17 John-Patrick Smith No.91 -1 Jason Kubler No.152 +64 Dane Sweeny No.168 +9 Andrew Harris No.182 +9

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez is now the top-ranked Australian, rising three places to a career-high world No.16 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old's outstanding season continued with a runner-up finish at Tokyo last week, marking a fourth final appearance from her past five tournaments.





Kimberly Birrell takes biggest mover honours, rising 71 spots to world No.289 after reaching a second career WTA quarterfinal in Seoul last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.16 +3 Storm Sanders No.18 -1 Sam Stosur No.66 +1 Astra Sharma No.111 -7 Olivia Tjandramulia No.123 -5 Ajla Tomljanovic No.133 0 Daria Saville No.156 0 Lizette Cabrera No.177 -16 Arina Rodionova No.187 -4 Elysia Bolton No.251 0

