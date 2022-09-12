Ranking movers: Tomljanovic, Kyrgios rise after career-best US Open runs

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic sits at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 29-year-old climbs 12 spots to world No.34 after reaching the US Open quarterfinals.

It betters Tomljanovic's previous career-high of No.38, achieved in February this year.

There is good news too for Daria Saville, who has returned to the world's top 50 for the first time since February 2019. Saville improves eight positions to world No.50 in this week's rankings.

Lizette Cabrera (up 20 spots to world No.208) and Kimberly Birrell (up 22 spots to world No.309) are also on the rise after reaching the second round in the US Open qualifying competition.

While Talia Gibson is at a new career-high of world No.530, with the 18-year-old from Perth jumping up 37 places after recording back-to-back second-round appearances at ITF tournaments in Korea.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.34 +12 Daria Saville No.50 +8 Maddison Inglis No.129 +5 Priscilla Hon No.163 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.169 +4 Astra Sharma No.205 -14 Lizette Cabrera No.208 +20 Olivia Gadecki No.209 -41 Arina Rodionova No.224 +2 Seone Mendez No.254 +10

Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios has reclaimed the No.1 Australian position, overtaking Alex de Minaur in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 27-year-old rises five places to world No.20 following his thrilling quarterfinal run at the US Open.

Kyrgios, whose ranking dipped to No.137 in February, returns to the world's top 20 for the first time since February 2020.

James Duckworth improves 13 spots to world No.70 after reaching the US Open second round, then advancing to an ATP Challenger final in France last week. While Jason Kubler returns to the world's top 100, jumping up 12 spots to world No.97 following his second-round appearance in New York.

Meanwhile, Omar Jasika continues his rapid climb. The 25-year-old rises 67 spots to world No.300 this week after strong results at ATP Challenger level.

He shares biggest mover honours this week with Adam Walton, who improves 67 places as well to world No.506 after capturing his third ITF title of the season.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.20 +5 Alex de Minaur No.22 -2 James Duckworth No.70 +13 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.81 -11 Alexei Popyrin No.90 -6 Jason Kubler No.97 +12 Jordan Thompson No.102 0 John Millman No.103 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.129 +3 Chris O'Connell No.130 -12

Women's doubles

Storm Sanders is the new top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 28-year-old rises four places to world No.17 after reaching the US Open semifinals.

Ellen Perez, also a semifinalist in New York, jumps up seven places to make her top-20 debut at a career-high No.19.

Sam Stosur was the top-ranked Australian player, but has fallen 48 places to world No.68 after exiting in the US Open first round as the defending champion.

Daria Saville is the biggest mover of the week, rising 73 spots to world No.155 after reaching the second round in New York, while Olivia Tjandramulia is at a new career-high ranking of No.120.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.17 +4 Ellen Perez No.19 +7 Sam Stosur No.68 -48 Astra Sharma No.104 +4 Olivia Tjandramulia No.120 +4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.136 -18 Daria Saville No.155 +73 Lizette Cabrera No.156 +2 Arina Rodionova No.180 -58 Alana Parnaby No.261 +3

Men's doubles

Nick Kyrgios is the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising five places to a career-high No.13. This overtakes John Peers, the newly crowned US Open mixed doubles champion, who sits at world No.14.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who advanced to the US Open third round alongside Kyrgios, makes his top-20 debut this week.

James Frawley takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 85 spots to world No.425 after claiming back-to-back ITF titles in Germany.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 +5 John Peers No.14 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.20 +2 Matt Ebden No.33 +1 Max Purcell No.37 0 Luke Saville No.83 +10 John-Patrick Smith No.95 +3 Dane Sweeny No.176 +1 Alex de Minaur No.186 -1 Andrew Harris No.193 -6

