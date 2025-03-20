Kyrgios returns to winners' list in Miami

It was elation for Nick Kyrgios in Miami on Thursday morning as he recorded his first victory in 896 days.

Winless since his second-round encounter at the Japan Open in October 2022, Kyrgios came from a set down to prevail against American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 6-3 6-4.

BACK 😤@NickKyrgios wins his first tour-level match is almost 900 days with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Mackenzie McDonald at the #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/rQwYcFeVzh — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 19, 2025





After a wrist injury threatened to force the 29-year-old into an early retirement from tennis, Kyrgios believes this milestone is the crowning moment of his return.

"It's been a long journey, even just to get to the start line of matches and be scared even to be able to finish them," he said. "To come up and get a win and feel like I belong again, it's pretty special."

In the next round, Kyrgios will hope to avenge his US Open 2022 quarterfinal defeat to Karen Khachanov, a match he lost in five sets and which prevented his path to back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

The former world No.13 was one of four Australians who triumphed on the second day of main draw competition in Miami.

Kimberly Birrell jumped to world No.60 on the WTA live rankings following her gruelling victory over world No.38 Anastasia Potapova.

The Australian No.1 also came from behind to claim proceedings 3-6 6-3 7-6(5) in a match that lasted almost two-and-a-half hours, her second win over Potapova in 2025 after also beating the world No.38 in Brisbane.

World No.29 Marta Kostyuk awaits Birrell in the second round as the Queenslander continues her maiden main-draw run in Miami.

Tristan Schoolkate fired in his Miami debut, cruising to a 6-0 6-2 win over American qualifier Ethan Quinn. The 23-year-old, who lost to Quinn just two weeks ago in Indian Wells qualifying, recorded his first Masters 1000 win.

As the live rankings stand, the West Australian is ranked world No.117, putting him inside the Australian top 10. He faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime next.

Rinky Hijikata sets up a second-round showdown with Novak Djokovic after defeating world No.73 Hamad Medjedovic 7-5 3-6 7-5. The 24-year-old improved on his performance in Miami last year, where he lost in the first round to Botic van de Zandschulp.

In other Aussie results, Chris O'Connell, Aleksandar Vukic and Ajla Tomljanovic bowed out in the first round.

Jordan Thompson will begin his tournament on Friday as he seeks his first main-draw win at the event since 2022. The Australian No.3 faces American Marcos Giron.

