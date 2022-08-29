Twelve Australians to compete in US Open 2022 doubles competitions

The US Open 2022 men's and women's doubles draws have been released.

Sam Stosur is the defending champion in the women's doubles competition. After claiming the 2021 title alongside China's Zhang Shuai, the 38-year-old is partnering Chinese Taipei's Latisha Chan this year. The experienced duo, who are both former world No.1s in doubles, begin their campaign against Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi.

Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez arrive in New York in red-hot form. The No.10 seeds have won 12 of their past 14 matches and captured their first team title last week in Cleveland. They face the all-American combination of Madison Brengle and Claire Liu in the opening round.

US Open 2022Women's doubles, first round [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Madison Brengle (USA)/Claire Liu (USA) [12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Camila Osorio (COL) Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDN) Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Whitney Osuigwe (USA) Daria Saville (AUS)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

World No.10 John Peers, a semifinalist in New York last year, is teaming with fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin this year. They face a tough first-round encounter against the No.3 seeds and reigning Roland Garros champions Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands.

Reigning Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are the No.8 seeds and face France's Hugo Gaston and Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

Wimbledon champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell, who are unseeded, begin their campaign against No.14 seeds Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Andres Molteni from Argentina. Ebden and Purcell teamed up for the first time at last year's US Open and reached the quarterfinals.

US Open 2022Men's doubles, first round [8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)/Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG) John Peers (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [3] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) Luke Saville (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev v Sander Gille (BEL)/Lukasz Kubot (POL)

