Social round-up: Excited Aussie stars descend on New York

This week's social round-up begins in New York, where it is time for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season ...

Kimberly Birrell is excited to be competing at the US Open for the first time, where the 24-year-old is through to the second round in the women's qualifying singles competition:

Rinky Hijikata, a main draw wildcard, is pumped to make his US Open debut too:

Priscilla Hon is competing in New York for a third time - and for the first time since 2019. The 24-year-old is also through to the second round in qualifying:

However, unfortunately injury has prevented Arina Rodionova from making the trip to the Big Apple this year:

Meanwhile, Ellen Perez celebrated reaching a second consecutive WTA 1000 doubles final at Cincinnati. This effort has propelled the 26-year-old into the world's top 30 for the first time:

2 weeks, 2 trophies, a lost passport, a flat tire and a missing license and here I am. Still proud of our efforts 🥹 pic.twitter.com/c9ZsXxBJJv — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) August 21, 2022





Ajla Tomljanovic enjoyed an impressive run at Cincinnati too, scoring back-to-back top 20 wins for the first time and progressing to a maiden WTA 1000 quarterfinal:

The top-ranked Australian woman also shared some off-court secrets with her fans:

Thanasi Kokkinakis received some tips from British rival and former world No.1 Andy Murray:





And finally, Aussie players Luke Saville and Andrew Harris have been keeping a close eye on the Australian Football League action:

Chin up blue baggers! - lots of promise and youth coming thru - look out 2023! Charlie winning the Coleman too 👏 👏 🔥 🔥 @CarltonFC — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) August 21, 2022





All the pain of what’s happening with Essendon suddenly doesn’t feel so bad knowing Carlton was 8-2 and miss out on finals!!! 😂 — Andrew Harris (@AndyHarris1994) August 21, 2022





