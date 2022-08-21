Ready to play? How to find your nearest hard courts in Australia

Australia proudly hosts one of the biggest hard court tournaments in the world, with the Australian Open staged each summer at Melbourne Park.

It is one of two Grand Slam events played on hard courts, along with the US Open in New York later this month.

As the world's best players prepare to compete at Flushing Meadows, we've compiled a list of all the affiliated hard court facilities across the country. There are more than 1100 in total, meaning there are lots of opportunities to find one near you.

> Visit play.tennis.com.au to hire a court today!

Hard court facilities in Australia State/Territory Number of facilities Australian Capital Territory 10 New South Wales 175 Northern Territory 8 Queensland 148 South Australia 262 Tasmania 26 Victoria 413 Western Australia 122

To view a list of facilities in each state or territory, click on the numbers in the above table.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!