Ready to play? How to find your nearest hard courts in Australia

There are more than 1100 affiliated hard-court facilities across Australia, providing plenty of places to play.

Sunday 21 August 2022
tennis.com.au
Australia
General view during the Australian PWII Tennis Team Training Camp 2022 on the Gold Coast, July 7, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ JASON O'BRIEN

Australia proudly hosts one of the biggest hard court tournaments in the world, with the Australian Open staged each summer at Melbourne Park.

It is one of two Grand Slam events played on hard courts, along with the US Open in New York later this month.

As the world's best players prepare to compete at Flushing Meadows, we've compiled a list of all the affiliated hard court facilities across the country. There are more than 1100 in total, meaning there are lots of opportunities to find one near you.

> Visit play.tennis.com.au to hire a court today!

Hard court facilities in Australia
State/TerritoryNumber of facilities
Australian Capital Territory10
New South Wales175
Northern Territory8
Queensland148
South Australia262
Tasmania26
Victoria413
Western Australia122

To view a list of facilities in each state or territory, click on the numbers in the above table.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!