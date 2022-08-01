Aussies in action: Week of 1 August 2022

Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Monday 01 August 2022
tennis.com.au
Australia
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Daria Saville of Australia plays a backhand against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria during their Women's Singles First Round Match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Australia's top-ranked women, Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville, are back in action this week at a WTA 250 tournament in Washington.

Tomljanovic, competing in her first tournament since making the Wimbledon quarterfinals, faces former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the opening round, while Saville plays Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Storm Sanders is carrying Australian hopes at San Jose, where the 27-year-old has qualified for the singles main draw at the WTA 500 event. Sanders meets American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Silicon Valley ClassicSan Jose, USAWTA 500HardStorm Sanders, Ellen Perez
Citi OpenWashington, USAWTA 250HardAjla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Astra Sharma, Kimberly Birrell
Iasi OpenIasi, RomaniaWTA 125ClayOlivia Tjandramulia
Grodzisk MazowieckiGrodzisk Mazowiecki, PolandITF 100HardZoe Hives, Kaylah McPhee
HechingenHechingen, GermanyITF 60ClayJaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
Lexington ChallengerLexington, USAITF 60HardLizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Priscilla Hon
FoxhillsFoxhills, Great BritainITF 25HardAlexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne
Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardLisa Mays, Estelle Najean
KottingbrunnKottingbrunn, AustriaITF 15ClayAngelina Graovac

Newly crowned Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur will look to continue his winning run at an ATP 500 tournament at Washington this week. De Minaur receives an opening-round bye as the No.11 seed.

Nick Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, returns to singles action against American Marcos Giron, while James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin both face qualifiers in the opening round.

Four Australians - Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler - will contest the singles main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell are through to the final qualifying round and hoping to join them too.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Citi OpenWashington, USAATP 500HardAlex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers, Luke Saville
Los CabosLos Cabos, MexicoATP 250HardThanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata
Lexington ChallengerLexington, USAATP Challenger 80HardLi Tu, Andrew Harris
DecaturDecatur, USAITF 25HardDusan Rsovac
NottinghamNottingham, Great BritainITF 25GrassTristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
TbilisiTbilisi, GeorgiaITF 25ClayAkira Santillan, Alexey Shtengelov
Ust-KamenogorskUst-Kamenogorsk, KazakhstanITF 15HardStefan Vujic, Cihan Akay
Novi SadNovi Sad, SerbiaITF 15ClayJosh Reid, Tom Evans
FrederiksbergFrederiksberg, DenmarkITF 15ClayEthan Cook
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardAnthony Popyrin, Max Flaherty, Adrian Arcon
KottingbrunnKottingbrunn, AustriaITF 15ClayMatthew Dellavedova
KuchingKuching, MalaysiaITF 15HardMoerani Bouzige, Luke Vuletic, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Jesse Delaney, Shuannon Tricerri

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!