De Minaur charges into Atlanta quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur has made a winning start to his American hard-court swing -but it has come at the expense of compatriot James Duckworth.

Third-seeded De Minaur, who had received an opening-round bye, recorded a 6-4 6-4 victory in the all-Australian second-round clash at the Atlanta Open today.

World No.30 De Minaur took 82 minutes to clinch victory in his first career meeting against world No.62 Duckworth.

It is De Minaur's 28th match win of the season and moves him into a fifth tour-level quarterfinal for 2022, where he'll face lucky loser Adrian Mannarino. The world No.78 replaced Nick Kyrgios, who withdrew with a knee injury, in the draw earlier this week.

De Minaur and Mannarino's head-to-head record is tied at one-all, with the 34-year-old Frenchman winning their most recent meeting on grass last month.

In men's doubles action, Jason Kubler and John Peers won another all-Australian battle against Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

The unseeded Kubler and Peers posted a 4-6 7-6(0) [10-6] quarterfinal victory to snap fourth-seeded Ebden and Purcell's seven-match winning streak.

This propels 29-year-old Kubler into his first ATP-level doubles semifinal, where American wildcards Christopher Eubanks and Mackenzie McDonald await.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 6-4



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Jason Kubler (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d [4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6 7-6(0) [10-6]

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

Jason Kubler (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Christopher Eubanks (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

