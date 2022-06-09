Social round-up: Aussie stars celebrating title-winning runs

Our top-ranked Aussie players have produced some outstanding results over the past week, which we're excited to highlight in our latest social round-up ...
Heath Davidson was a doubles finalist and singles semifinalist on debut at Roland Garros:
Jason Kubler won an ATP Challenger title at Little Rock, sweeping through the draw without losing a set:
> READ: Kubler leads rising Aussies in latest world rankings
While Andrew Harris teamed with American Christian Harrison to scoop the Little Rock ATP Challenger doubles title:
Jordan Thompson claimed an ATP Challenger singles title this week too, producing his best on grass at Surbiton:
Arina Rodionova is happy to be back on grass, especially after her finals appearance at Surbiton:
Jaimee Fourlis won the biggest singles title of her career on Romanian clay:
In Greece, Omar Jasika collected his fourth ITF singles title of the season:
And Gabriella Da Silva-Fick won her third career ITF doubles title - and first since 2019:
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has been hanging out at Wimbledon with British girlfriend Katie Boulter:
Thanasi Kokkinakis joined The AO Show podcast and revealed when he plans to team up with Nick Kyrgios again:
Ajla Tomljanovic shared how she likes to unwind:
Dylan Alcott met the Queen:
Daria Saville demonstrated life on tour isn't always glamorous:
Matt Ebden qualified at 's-Hertogenbosch:
Nick Kyrgios made a winning return to the tour at Stuttgart:
And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on one of his best Davis Cup victories in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series:
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!