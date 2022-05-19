Social round-up: Aussies enjoying Roland Garros

This week's social round-up begins in Paris, where 12 Australian players have been competing in the Roland Garros 2022 qualifying competition ...
An excited Priscilla Hon made the second round - and fitted in some sightseeing too:
Max Purcell lost a heart-breaking first-round match in a deciding match tiebreak:
Olivia Gadecki also exited in the opening round, but is taking positives from the experience:
> READ: Jason Kubler and Seone Mendez last Aussies standing in Roland Garros qualifying
Elsewhere, Daria Saville is exploring in Strasbourg:
Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes in Rome:
Matt Ebden has his family on the road:
Alexei Popyrin claimed his second career ATP Challenger title:
Kimberly Birrell and Alexandra Osborne were doubles finalists at an ITF tournament:
Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his biggest inspirations in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series:
Ash Barty shared a personal insight into her connection with Australian legends Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Cathy Freeman:
Nick Kyrgios is shooting hoops:
Our Australian seniors team won nine medals at the ITF Seniors World Championships:
And the stars of tomorrow took part in a national 11 and under training camp at Melbourne Park, where Alex Bolt and Marc Polmans shared advice and stories:
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!