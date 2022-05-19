Social round-up: Aussies enjoying Roland Garros

This week's social round-up begins in Paris, where 12 Australian players have been competing in the Roland Garros 2022 qualifying competition ...

An excited Priscilla Hon made the second round - and fitted in some sightseeing too:





Max Purcell lost a heart-breaking first-round match in a deciding match tiebreak:

Olivia Gadecki also exited in the opening round, but is taking positives from the experience:

Elsewhere, Daria Saville is exploring in Strasbourg:

Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes in Rome:

Follow @Ajlatom as she trains in Rome on the latest episode of #MyTennisLife. pic.twitter.com/4CtbZh0UcM — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 14, 2022





Matt Ebden has his family on the road:

Alexei Popyrin claimed his second career ATP Challenger title:

Kimberly Birrell and Alexandra Osborne were doubles finalists at an ITF tournament:

Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his biggest inspirations in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's #RoadtoNewport series:

From game style 🎾 to fashion style 👕 to the intangibles ❤️



A young @lleytonhewitt took on-court inspiration from two Hall of Fame legends of the 80's and 90's.



🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/XwevEwzpg9 — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) May 17, 2022





Ash Barty shared a personal insight into her connection with Australian legends Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Cathy Freeman:

"Storytelling is a massive part of Indigenous culture and Evonne and Cathy own tales both riveting and incredible."



Ash Barty ✍️ on the inspiration of Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Cathy Freeman. https://t.co/8mUYCkqCKB — CODE Sports (@codesportsau) May 14, 2022





Nick Kyrgios is shooting hoops:

Our Australian seniors team won nine medals at the ITF Seniors World Championships:

Proving tennis is a sport for life 👊



Our super seniors had a hugely successful month competing at the @ITFTennis Seniors World Championships in Florida, bringing home nine medals across a number of events🏅



A brilliant effort from all involved 🇦🇺#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/Lw90IoOIob — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 17, 2022





And the stars of tomorrow took part in a national 11 and under training camp at Melbourne Park, where Alex Bolt and Marc Polmans shared advice and stories:

Meet Australia’s top 11/u juniors 👋 ⭐️⁰⁰This talented group of athletes recently took part in the National Development Camp in Melbourne - training and learning on the same Happy Slam courts as many of the players they idolise.⁰⁰An inspiring and insightful weekend 💪 pic.twitter.com/0fcnOsPXGZ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 16, 2022





