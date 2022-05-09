Ranking movers: Li Tu climbs to new career-high

Men's singles

Six Australians, led by world No.22 Alex de Minaur, feature inside the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Li Tu is the biggest mover of the week, rising 55 places to a career-high world No.342. The 25-year-old from Adelaide has won 11 of his past 12 matches, scooping an ITF title in Cairo and finishing runner-up at another ITF event at Monastir last week.

Tristan Schoolkate, a finalist in Cairo last week, rises eight spots to world No.506.

> READ: De Minaur: "It's amazing to see nine Aussies in the top 130"

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.22 0 James Duckworth No.70 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.78 -3 Jordan Thompson No.85 +2 John Millman No.87 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 +4 Aleksandar Vukic No.124 +4 Chris O'Connell No.125 +4 Alexei Popyrin No.127 -22 Max Purcell No.172 -1

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, rising seven places to world No.181 after advancing to an ITF quarterfinal at Prague last week.

For the second time in a row, Talia Gibson takes biggest mover of the week honours. The 17-year-old from Perth improves 52 spots to a career-high world No.719 after strong performances at ITF events in Thailand.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.41 -3 Maddison Inglis No.127 -1 Daria Saville No.132 +2 Astra Sharma No.147 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.169 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.181 +7 Arina Rodionova No.190 -8 Storm Sanders No.191 -10 Ellen Perez No.211 -1 Seone Mendez No.217 -17

Men's doubles

John Peers has dropped outside the world's top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, falling three spots to world No.13.

Several Aussies have set new career-highs this week, including Dane Sweeny at world No.223 and Li Tu at world No.245.

Tristan Schoolkate (currently ranked a career-high No.292) and Akira Santillan (ranked No.369) both enjoyed title-winning runs at ITF level last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.13 -3 Nick Kyrgios No.31 +1 Max Purcell No.32 -4 Matthew Ebden No.33 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.34 0 Luke Saville No.64 -3 John-Patrick Smith No.98 +2 Matt Reid No.107 0 Alex de Minaur No.133 -1 Jordan Thompson No.171 +3

Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Ajla Tomljanovic is the biggest mover inside the Aussie top 10, jumping up 72 spots to world No.147 after advancing to the Madrid quarterfinals last week.

Jaimee Fourlis returns to the world's top 250 after progressing to a quarterfinal at Saint Melo last week, boosting her ranking seven spots to world No.247.

While Alana Parnaby (currently ranked No.335) is set to rise further after claiming an ITF title at Nottingham last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.13 -1 Storm Sanders No.17 0 Ellen Perez No.50 -4 Arina Rodionova No.99 -5 Astra Sharma No.106 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.143 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.147 +72 Jaimee Fourlis No.247 +7 Destanee Aiava No.248 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.251 -5

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where our top-ranked Australians are competing this week

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!