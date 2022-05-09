Ranking movers: Li Tu climbs to new career-high

Li Tu is one of several Australian players achieving new career-high rankings this week.

Monday 09 May 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Li Tu of Australia plays a forehand in his Men's Singles match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia during day one of 2022 Australian Open Qualifying at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Six Australians, led by world No.22 Alex de Minaur, feature inside the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Li Tu is the biggest mover of the week, rising 55 places to a career-high world No.342. The 25-year-old from Adelaide has won 11 of his past 12 matches, scooping an ITF title in Cairo and finishing runner-up at another ITF event at Monastir last week.

Tristan Schoolkate, a finalist in Cairo last week, rises eight spots to world No.506.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.220
James DuckworthNo.70+1
Nick KyrgiosNo.78-3
Jordan ThompsonNo.85+2
John MillmanNo.87-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.88+4
Aleksandar VukicNo.124+4
Chris O'ConnellNo.125+4
Alexei PopyrinNo.127-22
Max PurcellNo.172-1
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, rising seven places to world No.181 after advancing to an ITF quarterfinal at Prague last week.

For the second time in a row, Talia Gibson takes biggest mover of the week honours. The 17-year-old from Perth improves 52 spots to a career-high world No.719 after strong performances at ITF events in Thailand.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.41-3
Maddison InglisNo.127-1
Daria SavilleNo.132+2
Astra SharmaNo.147+1
Olivia GadeckiNo.169-3
Lizette CabreraNo.181+7
Arina RodionovaNo.190-8
Storm SandersNo.191-10
Ellen PerezNo.211-1
Seone MendezNo.217-17
Men's doubles

John Peers has dropped outside the world's top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, falling three spots to world No.13.

Several Aussies have set new career-highs this week, including Dane Sweeny at world No.223 and Li Tu at world No.245.

Tristan Schoolkate (currently ranked a career-high No.292) and Akira Santillan (ranked No.369) both enjoyed title-winning runs at ITF level last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.13-3
Nick KyrgiosNo.31+1
Max PurcellNo.32-4
Matthew EbdenNo.330
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.340
Luke SavilleNo.64-3
John-Patrick SmithNo.98+2
Matt ReidNo.1070
Alex de MinaurNo.133-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.171+3
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Ajla Tomljanovic is the biggest mover inside the Aussie top 10, jumping up 72 spots to world No.147 after advancing to the Madrid quarterfinals last week.

Jaimee Fourlis returns to the world's top 250 after progressing to a quarterfinal at Saint Melo last week, boosting her ranking seven spots to world No.247.

While Alana Parnaby (currently ranked No.335) is set to rise further after claiming an ITF title at Nottingham last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.13-1
Storm SandersNo.170
Ellen PerezNo.50-4
Arina RodionovaNo.99-5
Astra SharmaNo.1060
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.143+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.147+72
Jaimee FourlisNo.247+7
Destanee AiavaNo.248+3
Olivia GadeckiNo.251-5

