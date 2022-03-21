Ranking movers: Kyrgios rewarded with significant rise

Australian Nick Kyrgios is verging on a return to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Monday 21 March 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns a shot to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios has improved to world No.102 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 26-year-old Kyrgios rises 30 positions after advancing to his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in almost four years. As a No.132-ranked wildcard, Kyrgios scored three top-60 wins at Indian Wells last week. This included a third-round demolition of world No.8 Casper Ruud.

Alex de Minaur has also been rewarded for his career-best run in the Californian desert, improving three spots to world No.28.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.28+3
James DuckworthNo.62+1
John MillmanNo.73+4
Jordan ThompsonNo.780
Alexei PopyrinNo.92-3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.970
Nick KyrgiosNo.102+30
Aleksandar VukicNo.126-1
Chris O'ConnellNo.153-4
Max PurcellNo.1630
Women's singles

Daria Saville is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, rising 160 spots to world No.249 after advancing to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The 28-year-old is a former world No.20, but has been sidelined with injury in recent years. This marks her highest ranking position since August 2020.

Olivia Gadecki returns to the Australian top 10 this week, improving 48 spots to a career-high world No.202 after progressing to back-to-back ITF finals in Bendigo.

Seone Mendez is also at a new career-high, making her top-200 debut at world No.198.

Other Australian players enjoying significant ranking gains this week include: Jaimee Fourlis (up 49 places to world No.246) and Destanee Aiava (improving 56 spots to world No.446).

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.390
Astra SharmaNo.960
Maddison InglisNo.126-2
Storm SandersNo.156-3
Arina RodionovaNo.182-5
Lizette CabreraNo.1850
Ellen PerezNo.196+16
Seone MendezNo.198+7
Olivia GadeckiNo.202+48
Men's doubles

John Peers is back inside the world's top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising one place to No.10.

Australian Open 2022 champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both set new career-highs this week. The Aussie duo progressed to the second round at Indian Wells, where they lost to eventual champions Jack Sock and John Isner.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.10+1
Max PurcellNo.290
Nick KyrgiosNo.37+3
Matthew EbdenNo.40-4
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.42+2
Luke SavilleNo.56-4
Matt ReidNo.94-13
John-Patrick SmithNo.99-11
Alex de MinaurNo.138+1
Marc PolmansNo.154-5
Women's doubles

Ajla Tomljanovic has soared back into the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, improving 80 spots to world No.212 after a second-round appearance at Indian Wells.

There is good news too for Olivia Tjandramulia, who is at a new career-high of world No.142.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.110
Storm SandersNo.18-1
Ellen PerezNo.44-5
Arina RodionovaNo.91+1
Ash BartyNo.101-1
Astra SharmaNo.122-4
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.142+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.212+80
Lizette CabreraNo.2190
Olivia GadeckiNo.242-2

