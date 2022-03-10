Social round-up: Celebrations in green and gold

This week's social round-up begins with Davis Cup celebrations ...
Alex de Minaur played a starring role in Australia's qualifying victory against Hungary in Sydney over the weekend, winning both of his singles matches:
Thanasi Kokkinakis was excited to make his first appearance in the team competition since 2015 and help secure Australia's spot in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals:
Proud captain Lleyton Hewitt, the most decorated Davis Cup player in the nation's history, credited #teamwork and #passion for Australia's thrilling triumph:
Meanwhile, our world No.1 Ash Barty wrote about her recent visit to Uluru:
Daria Saville celebrated her 28th birthday at Indian Wells:
Nick Kyrgios is having fun in the Californian desert this week too:
While Storm Sanders is excited to make her Indian Wells debut:
Recently retired Dylan Alcott featured on a special celebrity edition of television program Gogglebox Australia:
Five Aussie players were crowned champions at the Bendigo Pro Tour event:
Ajla Tomljanovic shared a political message, pleading for love not war:
While John-Patrick Smith was among the many Australians heartbroken by the shock passing of cricket legend, and avid tennis fan, Shane Warne:
