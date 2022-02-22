Rankings movers: Millman on the march

While John Millman returns to the world's top-80, Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma, Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell are sitting at new rankings highs.

Tuesday 22 February 2022
Vivienne Christie
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: John Millman of Australia awaits the serve from Reilly Opelka of the United Sates during the Semifinals of the Delray Beach Open by Vitacost.com at Delray Beach Tennis Center on February 19, 2022 in Delray Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Men's singles

John Millman's semifinal run at the Delray Beach Open sees the Australian return to the world's top 80 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The Queenslander, who stunned Grigor Dimitrov on his way to a first ATP-level semifinal since October 2020, moved 11 places last week.

Aleksandar Vukic was equally impressive as he climbed to a career-high world No.118 following victory at the ATP Challenger in Bengalaru, India.

It was a maiden Challenger title for the 25-year-old Vukic, who also progressed to the quarterfinals of Adelaide and upset No.30 seed Lloyd Harris at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Max Purcell, a quarterfinalist in Bengalaru, climbed seven spots to world No.169.

Also sitting at a new career high, the 23-year-old Purcell edges Alex Bolt in the Australian men's top-10.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.320
James DuckworthNo.650
Alexei PopyrinNo.660
John MillmanNo.80+11
Jordan ThompsonNo.830
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.96+2
Aleksandar VukicNo.118+17
Nick KyrgiosNo.137-15
Chris O'ConnellNo.158-10
Max PurcellNo.169+7
Women's singles

While Ash Barty begins her 116th week atop the WTA Tour women's singles rankings, other Australian women are experiencing impressive career highs.

Ajla Tomljanovic sits at a career-high world No.38 after winning two qualifying matches at the Dubai Duty Free Championships, then entering the main draw entry of the WTA-500 level tournament as a lucky loser.

Astra Sharma also enjoys a new career peak, at world No.84, after contesting qualifying of the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Arina Rodionova, meanwhile, made her top-200 return and Priscilla Hon, at No.233, continued to rebuild her ranking after a hip injury kept her off tour for a significant period last season.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.38+1
Astra SharmaNo.84+3
Maddison InglisNo.123+2
Storm SandersNo.163-3
Lizette CabreraNo.186+1
Arina RodionovaNo.192+9
Ellen PerezNo.215+1
Seone MendezNo.219+3
Priscilla HonNo.233+25
Men's doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Aussie in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, sitting at world No.9.

Alex de Minaur is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to world No.140.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.9+1
Max PurcellNo.31-1
Matthew EbdenNo.33-8
Nick KyrgiosNo.44-5
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.48-1
Luke SavilleNo.54+1
John-Patrick SmithNo.85-24
Matt ReidNo.86+2
Alex de MinaurNo.140+4
Marc PolmansNo.149-1
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur continues to shine in the WTA doubles rankings with the 37-year-old Australian returned to the world's top 10.

All but one of Australia's top-10 ranked women's doubles players enjoyed rankings rises in the last week.

Stosur leads six Australian women in the top-100 doubles rankings on the WTA Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.10+1
Storm SandersNo.20+1
Ellen PerezNo.33+1
Astra SharmaNo.91+3
Arina RodionovaNo.93+6
Ash BartyNo.100+4
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.146+3
Lizette CabreraNo.222+2
Destanee AiavaNo.2410
Olivia GadeckiNo.24614

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!