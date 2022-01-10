Fourteen Aussie men to contest Australian Open 2022 qualifying

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition begins today, with 14 local hopes in the men's qualifying singles draw.

Max Purcell leads the Australian charge and is joined by an exciting mix of experienced players and rising stars.

They are aiming to join 10 Australians already in the main draw. Alex de Minaur, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios are all direct acceptances, while Alex Bolt, Aleksandar Vukic, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Chris O'Connell have received wildcards.

> READ: Australian Open 2022 wildcards revealed

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition will be held across five days at Melbourne Park. To qualify, players must win three matches.

Meet our Aussie contenders:

Max Purcell, 23, New South Wales

After recording two top-20 wins in a career-best 2021 season, Purcell makes his fifth Australian Open qualifying appearance with soaring confidence. The world No.176 has qualified once before (in 2020) and is a former AO doubles finalist.

Australian Open career record: 0-1 (4-4 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2020

Marc Polmans, 24, Victoria

The Melbourne local often produces his best tennis at Melbourne Park, making him one to watch in this year's qualifying draw. The world No.196 is determined to rebuild his ranking in 2022 and better a career-high of No.116 achieved in 2020.

Australian Open career record: 1-3 (1-5 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Second round 2020

Jason Kubler, 28, Queensland

The former world No.1 junior made encouraging steps in his comeback from injury last season, capturing his first ATP Challenger in two years and scoring a top-50 win at the Melbourne Summer Series. Currently ranked No.206, Kubler peaked at No.91 in 2018.

Australian Open career record: 0-3 (1-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2010, 2018, 2019

Matthew Ebden, 34, Western Australia

The experienced Ebden is contesting Australian Open qualifying for the ninth time. The former world No.39 has qualified once before, in 2010. The world No.237 enjoyed a phenomenal 2021 season in doubles and advanced to the AO mixed doubles final.

Australian Open career record: 4-8 (6-7 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2014, 2015, 2021

Andrew Harris, 27, Victoria

Injury meant Harris, a two-time junior Grand Slam doubles champion, competed in only two tournaments in 2021. He makes his return using a protected ranking of No.240. His mother, Anne Minter, was an Australian Open quarterfinalist in 1988.

Australian Open career record: 0-1 (3-4 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2014, 2015, 2021

> READ: Australian Open 2022 qualifying draws revealed

Bernard Tomic, 29, Queensland

Tomic boasts the best Australian Open record of any contender in the qualifying draw. The former world No.17, who is currently ranked No.260, is hoping to make a 12th main draw appearance and qualify for the second year in a row.

Australian Open career record: 18-11 (6-3 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Fourth round 2012, 2015

[WC] Rinky Hijikata, 20, New South Wales

Hijikata halved his ranking in 2021 after claiming four ITF singles titles, rising to a career-high No.367. The US college student scored two top-110 wins last week to qualify at the Melbourne Summer Set and earn an ATP main draw debut.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (2-3 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2020, 2021

[WC] Dane Sweeny, 20, Queensland

Sweeny enjoyed a breakout 2021 summer, advancing to the AO qualifying final round as a No.794-ranked wildcard, and then scored his maiden ATP main draw win at the Melbourne Summer Series. He rose to world No.492 in his first full season on tour.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (2-1 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying final round 2021

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate, 20, Western Australia

After claiming a first ITF Futures singles title in September, Schoolkate carries encouraging momentum into his third AO qualifying campaign. The world No.623 has proven he can test the world's best, scoring his first top-200 win in AO 2021 qualifying.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (1-2 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2021

[WC] Philip Sekulic, 18, Queensland

Sekulic is making his Grand Slam-level debut. The talented teen peaked at world No.22 in the junior rankings last year, made back-to-back ITF Futures finals in his first pro events and was named Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

[WC] James McCabe, 18, New South Wales

The 18-year-old built a 13-5 win-loss record in ITF World Junior Tour events across Europe in 2021, with two final appearances helping him achieve a career-high world junior ranking of No.71 in October. This is his Grand Slam-level debut.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 men's qualifying singles draw

[WC] Edward Winter, 17, South Australia

After making his ATP-level debut in Adelaide International qualifying earlier this month, Winter is now set to make his first Grand Slam appearance. It's a dream come true for the No.1768 wildcard, who is the youngest man in the qualifying draw.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Making debut

[WC] Akira Santillan, 24, Queensland

Santillan made a promising start to the 2022 season, progressing to the third round at an ATP Challenger in Traralgon. The world No.335 is making his sixth Australian Open qualifying appearance and aiming to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Australian Open career record: 0-0 (1-5 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: Qualifying second round 2017

[WC] Li Tu, 25, South Australia

Tu's incredible comeback continued to gain momentum in 2021, winning four ITF singles titles and rising to a career-high world No.514. The Adelaide coach, who resumed his professional career in 2020, is proving it is never too late to give up on your dreams.

Australian Open career record: 0-1 (0-0 in qualifying)

Australian Open best result: First round 2021

> READ: 14 Aussie women set for AO 2021 qualifying competition