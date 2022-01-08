Australian Open 2022 men's singles wildcards revealed

Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis are among four Australians to receive men's singles main draw wildcards for Australian Open 2022.

Saturday 08 January 2022
tennis.com.au
Melbourne, Australia

Four Australians - Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aleksandar Vukic, Alex Bolt and Chris O'Connell - have received Australian Open 2022 men's singles main draw wildcards.

Kokkinakis has been rewarded for his thrilling run at this week's Adelaide International. The 25-year-old has advanced to his second tour-level semifinal - and first since 2017.

The world No.171 is set to make his sixth Australian Open main draw appearance and is determined to better second-round runs in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

Vukic will make his second Australian Open main draw appearance. The 25-year-old enjoyed a career-best season in 2021 and is currently ranked at a career-high No.156.

Alex Bolt also had a career-best year in 2021. The 29-year-old boasts an impressive Australian Open record, scoring four main draw wins in the past three years. His best AO result is a third-round run in 2019.

Chris O'Connell scored his first top-50 win at last year's Australian Open, beating world No.37 Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the second round. The 27-year-old also advanced to a first ATP quarterfinal and qualified at Wimbledon during 2021.

Other wildcard recipients include former world No.1 Andy Murray of Great Britain and Australian Open 2019 semifinalist Lucas Pouille of France.

Australian Open 2022Men's singles main draw wildcards
PlayerRank
Andy Murray (GBR)134
Alex Bolt (AUS)137
Lucas Pouille (FRA)155
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)156
Stefan Kozlov (USA)159
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)171
Chris O'Connell (AUS)175
Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE)188

A further eight Australian players have received men's qualifying singles wildcards. This includes teenage talents Philip Sekulic (18), James McCabe (18) and Edward Winter (17), who are all set to make their Grand Slam-level debuts.

Australian Open 2022Men's qualifying singles wildcards
PlayerRank
Akira Santillan (AUS)335
Rinky Hijikata (AUS)375
Harold Mayot (FRA)419
Dane Sweeny (AUS)497
Li Tu (AUS)522
Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)623
Philip Sekulic (AUS)990
James McCabe (AUS)1208
Edward Winter (AUS)1768

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park on Monday 10 January. Main draw action follows from Monday 17 January.

