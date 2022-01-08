Australian Open 2022 men's singles wildcards revealed

Four Australians - Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aleksandar Vukic, Alex Bolt and Chris O'Connell - have received Australian Open 2022 men's singles main draw wildcards.

Kokkinakis has been rewarded for his thrilling run at this week's Adelaide International. The 25-year-old has advanced to his second tour-level semifinal - and first since 2017.

The world No.171 is set to make his sixth Australian Open main draw appearance and is determined to better second-round runs in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

Vukic will make his second Australian Open main draw appearance. The 25-year-old enjoyed a career-best season in 2021 and is currently ranked at a career-high No.156.

Alex Bolt also had a career-best year in 2021. The 29-year-old boasts an impressive Australian Open record, scoring four main draw wins in the past three years. His best AO result is a third-round run in 2019.

Chris O'Connell scored his first top-50 win at last year's Australian Open, beating world No.37 Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the second round. The 27-year-old also advanced to a first ATP quarterfinal and qualified at Wimbledon during 2021.

Other wildcard recipients include former world No.1 Andy Murray of Great Britain and Australian Open 2019 semifinalist Lucas Pouille of France.

Australian Open 2022Men's singles main draw wildcards Player Rank Andy Murray (GBR) 134 Alex Bolt (AUS) 137 Lucas Pouille (FRA) 155 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 156 Stefan Kozlov (USA) 159 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 171 Chris O'Connell (AUS) 175 Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE) 188

A further eight Australian players have received men's qualifying singles wildcards. This includes teenage talents Philip Sekulic (18), James McCabe (18) and Edward Winter (17), who are all set to make their Grand Slam-level debuts.

Australian Open 2022Men's qualifying singles wildcards Player Rank Akira Santillan (AUS) 335 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 375 Harold Mayot (FRA) 419 Dane Sweeny (AUS) 497 Li Tu (AUS) 522 Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 623 Philip Sekulic (AUS) 990 James McCabe (AUS) 1208 Edward Winter (AUS) 1768

The Australian Open 2022 qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park on Monday 10 January. Main draw action follows from Monday 17 January.

