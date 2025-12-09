Australian Tennis Awards: Allan Stone wins Spirit of Tennis Award

Legendary Australian tennis broadcaster and commentator Allan Stone was recognised for his service to the sport at Monday night's Australian Tennis Awards, claiming the Spirit of Tennis Award.

The award recognises an individual who has personified the essence of leadership, passion, sportsmanship, goodwill and dedication to the sport while making a major contribution to the stature of tennis.

John Fitzgerald presented Stone with the prestigious Spirit of Tennis Award in recognition of his incredible contributions to Australian tennis, both on and off the court.

“This award should go to someone who has a true love of tennis, and this person certainly does. He happens to be a very good friend of mine,” Fitzgerald said.

“Someone who played the sport at the highest level and represented his country with honour, who wants the game to evolve and to flourish. He reflects the ideals and traditions of our great Australian champions, those who competed with camaraderie, sportsmanship and humility.

“His golden voice has been synonymous with the Australian Summer of tennis for over 45 years, and he may not realise this, but I looked at him for guidance and inspiration when I joined the commentary team. He was a mentor simply by doing what he did so well.”

Doubles champion, singles semifinalist, iconic TV commentator and AO radio broadcaster, Stone has graced the Australian Open for 60 years straight.

Following a successful playing career that included his own Australian Open glory – winning the 1968 men’s doubles with Dick Crealy and lifting the 1977 trophy alongside Ray Ruffels – he is a regular presence on AO Radio and in Tennis Australia’s host broadcast commentary.

Stone was also a mixed doubles finalist with Margaret Court in 1968 and a singles semifinalist at his home Grand Slam in 1972. He bowed in four sets to eventual champion Ken Rosewall.

He is one of the longest-serving television commentators on the Australian Open, first joining Seven Sport broadcasts in the 1970s and providing analysis alongside fellow legendary commentators Mike Williamson, Garry Wilkinson and Peter Landy. He was part of a revolutionary telecast when each match of the Australian summer tournaments was televised live in a seven-week period throughout December and January.

“Our sport is really terrific, I’m lucky it’s grown so big that there’s still a spot for me in the commentary business. This is a terrific thrill and honour to get an award like this,” Stone said.

The Spirit of Tennis Award was presented alongside 13 Australian Tennis Awards, celebrating the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, clubs, volunteers, officials and communities.