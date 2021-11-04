Social round-up: Proud Aussies starring at Billie Jean King Cup

We begin this week's social round-up at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the Czech Republic, where our Australian team is making us super proud ...
Storm Sanders is living her dream, scoring a first top-20 win in her Billie Jean King Cup debut:
Daria Gavrilova has made an impressive return from injury, stunning world No.70 Greet Minnen in her first professional match in nine months:
Daria Gavrilova is multi-tasking too, fitting in some wedding planning duties while proudly representing her country:
Former world No.1 doubles star and patriotic Australian Rennae Stubbs is thrilled with the results:
Ajla Tomljanovic is proudly wearing the green and gold too:
Elsewhere on tour, John Millman collected some souvenirs after reaching a quarterfinal in Russia:
Rinky Hijikata won his fourth ITF singles title of the season - and fifth of his career - in America:
Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate collected their second ITF doubles title for 2021 in France:
Arina Rodionova won an ITF doubles title in Spain, a perfect end to a long season abroad:
Alex Bolt called time on his season. Highlights include second-round appearances at the Australian Open and Wimbledon:
Matt Reid is heading home too after collecting four ATP Challenger doubles titles for the season:
Max Purcell is reflecting on a career-best year, which saw his singles ranking peak at No.175 and his doubles ranking rise to No.28:
Nick Kyrgios is using his time off tour to watch a lot of basketball and release a podcast:
The retired Sam Groth hit with Australian treasurer, and avid tennis fan, Josh Frydenberg:
A happy Matt Ebden is reunited with his dogs:
