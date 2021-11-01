Ranking movers: World No.1 Barty celebrates major milestone

Women's singles
Ash Barty joins elite company this week, becoming the eighth woman to spend 100 weeks at world No.1 in the WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
Only Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Justine Henin have previously accomplished this feat.
Alexandra Osborne is the biggest mover of the week, rising 17 spots to world No.765. While Arina Rodionova moves up three spots to world No.157 after reaching an ITF semifinal in Spain.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.43
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.99
|-3
|Storm Sanders
|No.131
|-11
|Maddison Inglis
|No.139
|-11
|Arina Rodionova
|No.157
|+3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.182
|-19
|Ellen Perez
|No.200
|-1
|Seone Mendez
|No.212
|-4
|Priscilla Hon
|No.226
|-11
Men's singles
Alexei Popyrin is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10, rising six places to world No.71 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
Moerani Bouzige takes biggest mover of the week honours, improving 575 spots to a career-high world No.978. It follows the 22-year-old claiming his first professional title at an ITF Futures event in Tunisia.
Dayne Kelly rises 33 places to world No.430 after reaching the second round at an ATP Challenger in Las Vegas as a qualifier, while Li Tu sets a new career-high of No.617 after advancing to an ITF Futures semifinal in France.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.32
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.55
|-4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.68
|+3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.71
|+6
|John Millman
|No.73
|-16
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.91
|0
|Alex Bolt
|No.137
|-5
|Christopher O'Connell
|No.147
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.174
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.178
|-2
Women's doubles
Olivia Gadeki is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 19-year-old from the Gold Coast is at a career-high world No.180, improving 15 places after recording a runner-up finish at an ITF tournament in Germany.
Arina Rodionova rises four spots to world No.65 after winning an ITF tournament in Spain this week. It is the 31-year-old's first title since February 2020.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.25
|-6
|Storm Sanders
|No.33
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.43
|-1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.65
|+4
|Ash Barty
|No.102
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.109
|+1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.140
|+1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.180
|+15
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.190
|-10
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.192
|-6
Men's doubles
John Peers improves two spots to world No.14 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. It follows a semifinal appearance at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna last week.
There is good news too for Matt Ebden, who returns to the world's top 60, and John-Patrick Smith, who re-enters the world's top 70 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.14
|+2
|Luke Saville
|No.27
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.34
|-5
|Matthew Ebden
|No.59
|+2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.69
|+3
|Matt Reid
|No.86
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.105
|+2
|Alex de Minaur
|No.133
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.186
|0
|John Millman
|No.194
|+3
