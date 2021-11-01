Ranking movers: World No.1 Barty celebrates major milestone

Ash Barty is spending her 100th non-consecutive week atop of the WTA singles rankings, becoming only the eighth woman to achieve the feat.

Monday 01 November 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Vera Zvonareva of Russia during her Women's Singles first round match on Day Two of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Women's singles

Ash Barty joins elite company this week, becoming the eighth woman to spend 100 weeks at world No.1 in the WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Only Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles and Justine Henin have previously accomplished this feat.

Alexandra Osborne is the biggest mover of the week, rising 17 spots to world No.765. While Arina Rodionova moves up three spots to world No.157 after reaching an ITF semifinal in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.430
Astra SharmaNo.99-3
Storm SandersNo.131-11
Maddison InglisNo.139-11
Arina RodionovaNo.157+3
Lizette CabreraNo.182-19
Ellen PerezNo.200-1
Seone MendezNo.212-4
Priscilla HonNo.226-11
Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10, rising six places to world No.71 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

Moerani Bouzige takes biggest mover of the week honours, improving 575 spots to a career-high world No.978. It follows the 22-year-old claiming his first professional title at an ITF Futures event in Tunisia.

Dayne Kelly rises 33 places to world No.430 after reaching the second round at an ATP Challenger in Las Vegas as a qualifier, while Li Tu sets a new career-high of No.617 after advancing to an ITF Futures semifinal in France.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.320
James DuckworthNo.55-4
Jordan ThompsonNo.68+3
Alexei PopyrinNo.71+6
John MillmanNo.73-16
Nick KyrgiosNo.910
Alex BoltNo.137-5
Christopher O'ConnellNo.147-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.174+1
Max PurcellNo.178-2
Women's doubles

Olivia Gadeki is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 19-year-old from the Gold Coast is at a career-high world No.180, improving 15 places after recording a runner-up finish at an ITF tournament in Germany.

Arina Rodionova rises four spots to world No.65 after winning an ITF tournament in Spain this week. It is the 31-year-old's first title since February 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.25-6
Storm SandersNo.330
Ellen PerezNo.43-1
Arina RodionovaNo.65+4
Ash BartyNo.102-2
Astra SharmaNo.109+1
Ajla TomljanovicNo.140+1
Olivia GadeckiNo.180+15
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.190-10
Jaimee FourlisNo.192-6
Men's doubles

John Peers improves two spots to world No.14 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. It follows a semifinal appearance at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna last week.

There is good news too for Matt Ebden, who returns to the world's top 60, and John-Patrick Smith, who re-enters the world's top 70 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.14+2
Luke SavilleNo.270
Max PurcellNo.34-5
Matthew EbdenNo.59+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.69+3
Matt ReidNo.860
Marc PolmansNo.105+2
Alex de MinaurNo.1330
Jordan ThompsonNo.1860
John MillmanNo.194+3

