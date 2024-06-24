Ten Australian women set for Wimbledon 2024 qualifying challenge

World No.101 Arina Rodionova is among nine Australians contesting the Wimbledon 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

Monday 24 June 2024
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
Arina Rodionova headlines a 10-strong Australian contingent in the Wimbledon 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

The world No.101 is aiming to qualify at the grass-court Grand Slam for a third time, having previously done so in 2017 and 2019. The seventh-seeded Rodionova begins her quest against British wildcard Amelia Rajecki.

The in-form Kimberly Birrell, a winner in eight of her past 10 grass-court matches, carries impressive momentum into her third Wimbledon qualifying campaign. The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast meets Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono in the opening round.

Olivia Gadecki has been handed one of the toughest opening-round draws, pitted against world No.100 Maria Timofeeva. The sixth-seeded Timofeeva advanced to the Australian Open fourth round as a qualifier earlier this year.

Astra Sharma also faces a challenging first-round assignment against former world No.19 Varvara Lepchenko.

Destanee Aiava, Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis feature in the field as well, alongside three rising stars of Australian tennis - 18-year-old Taylah Preston, 18-year-old Maya Joint and 20-year-old Talia Gibson, who are all making their Wimbledon qualifying debut.

Wimbledon 2024Women's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
[7] Arina Rodionova (AUS)No.101v[WC] Amelia Rajecki (GBR)No.740
[27] Astra Sharma (AUS)No.139vVarvara Lepchenko (USA)No.206
[32] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)No.132vArianne Hartono (NED)No.158
Taylah Preston (AUS)No.146vNatalija Stevanovic (SRB)No.195
Maya Joint (AUS)No.172vAndreea Mitu (ROU)No.212
Olivia Gadecki (AUS)No.177v[6] Maria TimofeevaNo.100
Talia Gibson (AUS)No.178v[19] Jana Fett (CRO)No.117
Destanee Aiava (AUS)No.193vAnastasiya Soboleva (UKR)No.228
Priscilla Hon (AUS)No.202v[28] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)No.147
[Alt] Maddison Inglis (AUS)No.243v[22] Sara Bejlek (CZE)No.119

Players need to win three qualifying rounds, which are played at Roehampton in London, to earn a coveted main-draw spot at Wimbledon 2024.

The Aussie hopefuls are aiming to join compatriots Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic in this year's main draw.

