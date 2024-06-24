Ten Australian women set for Wimbledon 2024 qualifying challenge

Arina Rodionova headlines a 10-strong Australian contingent in the Wimbledon 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

The world No.101 is aiming to qualify at the grass-court Grand Slam for a third time, having previously done so in 2017 and 2019. The seventh-seeded Rodionova begins her quest against British wildcard Amelia Rajecki.

The in-form Kimberly Birrell, a winner in eight of her past 10 grass-court matches, carries impressive momentum into her third Wimbledon qualifying campaign. The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast meets Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono in the opening round.

Olivia Gadecki has been handed one of the toughest opening-round draws, pitted against world No.100 Maria Timofeeva. The sixth-seeded Timofeeva advanced to the Australian Open fourth round as a qualifier earlier this year.

Astra Sharma also faces a challenging first-round assignment against former world No.19 Varvara Lepchenko.

Destanee Aiava, Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis feature in the field as well, alongside three rising stars of Australian tennis - 18-year-old Taylah Preston, 18-year-old Maya Joint and 20-year-old Talia Gibson, who are all making their Wimbledon qualifying debut.

Wimbledon 2024Women's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) No.101 v [WC] Amelia Rajecki (GBR) No.740 [27] Astra Sharma (AUS) No.139 v Varvara Lepchenko (USA) No.206 [32] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.132 v Arianne Hartono (NED) No.158 Taylah Preston (AUS) No.146 v Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) No.195 Maya Joint (AUS) No.172 v Andreea Mitu (ROU) No.212 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) No.177 v [6] Maria Timofeeva No.100 Talia Gibson (AUS) No.178 v [19] Jana Fett (CRO) No.117 Destanee Aiava (AUS) No.193 v Anastasiya Soboleva (UKR) No.228 Priscilla Hon (AUS) No.202 v [28] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) No.147 [Alt] Maddison Inglis (AUS) No.243 v [22] Sara Bejlek (CZE) No.119

Players need to win three qualifying rounds, which are played at Roehampton in London, to earn a coveted main-draw spot at Wimbledon 2024.

The Aussie hopefuls are aiming to join compatriots Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic in this year's main draw.

