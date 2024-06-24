Ten Australian women set for Wimbledon 2024 qualifying challenge

Arina Rodionova headlines a 10-strong Australian contingent in the Wimbledon 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.
The world No.101 is aiming to qualify at the grass-court Grand Slam for a third time, having previously done so in 2017 and 2019. The seventh-seeded Rodionova begins her quest against British wildcard Amelia Rajecki.
The in-form Kimberly Birrell, a winner in eight of her past 10 grass-court matches, carries impressive momentum into her third Wimbledon qualifying campaign. The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast meets Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono in the opening round.
Olivia Gadecki has been handed one of the toughest opening-round draws, pitted against world No.100 Maria Timofeeva. The sixth-seeded Timofeeva advanced to the Australian Open fourth round as a qualifier earlier this year.
Astra Sharma also faces a challenging first-round assignment against former world No.19 Varvara Lepchenko.
Destanee Aiava, Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis feature in the field as well, alongside three rising stars of Australian tennis - 18-year-old Taylah Preston, 18-year-old Maya Joint and 20-year-old Talia Gibson, who are all making their Wimbledon qualifying debut.
|Wimbledon 2024Women's qualifying singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[7] Arina Rodionova (AUS)
|No.101
|v
|[WC] Amelia Rajecki (GBR)
|No.740
|[27] Astra Sharma (AUS)
|No.139
|v
|Varvara Lepchenko (USA)
|No.206
|[32] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)
|No.132
|v
|Arianne Hartono (NED)
|No.158
|Taylah Preston (AUS)
|No.146
|v
|Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)
|No.195
|Maya Joint (AUS)
|No.172
|v
|Andreea Mitu (ROU)
|No.212
|Olivia Gadecki (AUS)
|No.177
|v
|[6] Maria Timofeeva
|No.100
|Talia Gibson (AUS)
|No.178
|v
|[19] Jana Fett (CRO)
|No.117
|Destanee Aiava (AUS)
|No.193
|v
|Anastasiya Soboleva (UKR)
|No.228
|Priscilla Hon (AUS)
|No.202
|v
|[28] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)
|No.147
|[Alt] Maddison Inglis (AUS)
|No.243
|v
|[22] Sara Bejlek (CZE)
|No.119
> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women's qualifying singles draw
Players need to win three qualifying rounds, which are played at Roehampton in London, to earn a coveted main-draw spot at Wimbledon 2024.
The Aussie hopefuls are aiming to join compatriots Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic in this year's main draw.
> READ: Tomljanovic awarded final Wimbledon wildcard
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!